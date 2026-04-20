Biomednewsbreaks - Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Subsidiary Featured In Nature Journal Study On Breast Cancer Biomarkers

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) announced its precision oncology subsidiary, Ignite Proteomics, was featured in a peer-reviewed study published in npj Precision Oncology, a Nature journal, evaluating treatment outcomes in metastatic breast cancer patients receiving trastuzumab deruxtecan. The study found that quantitative HER2-related assays, including Ignite's Reverse Phase Protein Array platform, provided more predictive insight into patient outcomes than traditional immunohistochemistry methods in certain sub-cohorts, highlighting the potential of advanced biomarker approaches to improve treatment selection in oncology.

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About Ignite Proteomics, LLC

Ignite Proteomics delivers pathway‐level protein analytics to guide precision oncology. Operating a CLIA‐certified, CAP‐accredited laboratory, Ignite's clinical RPPA assay quantifies 32 phospho- and total-protein biomarkers from limited biopsy material to support oncology research and clinical decision making.

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc. is a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. The Company currently operates four programs focused on autoimmunity, cancer and early disease detection, infectious diseases and women's health.

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