AFC Announces ASPETAR As Official Medical Partner

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today announced ASPETAR, one of the world's foremost orthopaedic and sports medicine hospitals, as its Official Medical Partner of all major AFC club competitions as well as several national team competitions through to June 2029.

Based in Doha, Qatar, ASPETAR is widely regarded as one of the leading sports medicine institutions in the world, providing elite-level care to professional athletes in various sporting disciplines, the AFC said in a statement.

Through this partnership, ASPETAR will work alongside the AFC to support the continued growth of football across Asia, it added.

This announcement is the natural culmination of a relationship built over many years of meaningful collaboration. ASPETAR served as the medical service provider for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, delivering expert athlete care at one of Asian football's most celebrated tournaments.

As an accredited AFC Medical Centre of Excellence, ASPETAR also recently served as the Premier Partner of the 8th AFC Medical Conference held in Kuala Lumpur in July 2025.

The AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said: "The AFC's partnership with ASPETAR is more than a collaboration; it is a foundational pillar for the health and wellbeing of our athletes across the Continent."

"ASPETAR has demonstrated an unwavering loyalty to Asian football, consistently standing by the AFC through every milestone and their journey with us-from becoming an accredited AFC Medical Centre of Excellence to their pivotal role in the success of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023-is a testament to their deep-rooted commitment to our Vision and Mission," he said.

"By renewing and expanding our relationship, we are establishing the highest global standards for medical care right here in Asia and we are delighted to formally welcome such a trusted and steadfast partner into our global family of supporters," Windsor added.

ASPETAR Acting Director General Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi said: "ASPETAR's partnership with the AFC is founded on a long-standing and valued relationship built on mutual trust and shared goals. It reflects our joint commitment to advancing athlete health, promoting medical education, and strengthening research in football medicine."

"ASPETAR is proud to continue working alongside the AFC to support the development of football medicine across Asia and beyond," Al Mawlawi added.

Asian Football Confederation AFC sports medicine hospitals