DP World Honored For Advancing Sustainability Culture In The Dominican Republic

MENAFN - 3BL) SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, APRIL 20, 2026 /3BL/ - DP World has been recognized with the“Sustainable Organization: Sustainability Culture” award at the Dominican Republic's National Sustainability 3Rs Awards, highlighting the company's leadership in embedding environmental and social responsibility into its operations and long-term business strategy.

The annual award brings together organizations from across the public and private sectors and evaluates performance based on technical rigor, institutional alignment, and measurable impact. For DP World, the recognition reflects a multi-year approach to integrating sustainability across its operations, community engagement, and investment decisions.

Between 2021 and 2025, DP World invested approximately RD$98.7 million (US$1.7 million) in social and environmental initiatives in Boca Chica and surrounding communities. These investments have supported programs in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and institutional development, reflecting a structured approach to long-term community engagement designed to deliver measurable and lasting outcomes.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World Dominican Republic, said:“Integrating sustainability into the way we operate is both a responsibility and a strategic priority. Protecting natural resources, supporting community development, and preparing future generations are essential to building resilient logistics ecosystems.”

Investing in People and Future Talent

A cornerstone of DP World's sustainability strategy in the Dominican Republic is its focus on education and workforce readiness. Through its Global Educational Platform and programs such as Vision Futuro, the company has supported more than 7,000 young people with academic, technical, and vocational training.

By prioritizing digital skills, green competencies, and training aligned with sustainable operations, these initiatives are helping to build a more inclusive talent pipeline while strengthening long-term economic opportunity in local communities.

Advancing Environmental Stewardship and Climate Resilience

Environmental protection remains a central pillar of DP World's approach. The award recognized initiatives such as watershed restoration projects developed in partnership with local organizations to safeguard water resources, along with coastal ecosystem programs focused on mangrove restoration and biodiversity protection.

These efforts not only enhance environmental conditions but also contribute to climate resilience in communities closely connected to DP World's logistics operations.

This progress aligns with broader sustainability advancements across DP World's Latin America operations. In the Dominican Republic, initiatives such as renewable energy generation, equipment electrification, and ecosystem restoration are contributing to measurable reductions in emissions while strengthening operational efficiency and environmental performance.

Linking Sustainability, Investment, and Growth

DP World's recognition for sustainability culture also reinforces its role as a driver of responsible economic development in the Dominican Republic. By aligning infrastructure investment with environmental stewardship and community impact, the company is helping to position the country as a competitive and sustainable trade hub.

This integrated model - connecting people, planets, and economic viability - demonstrates how businesses can deliver long-term value while supporting national development priorities and global sustainability goals.

As companies across the logistics and trade sectors face increasing pressure to decarbonize and deliver inclusive growth, DP World's approach offers a clear example of how sustainability can be embedded into both operations and investment strategies.

Learn more about DP World's impact in the Dominican Republic