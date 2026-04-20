Bitsstrategy Introduces Its Best AI Crypto Trading Bot For Easier 24/7 Automated Crypto Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitsStrategy has introduced its latest, designed to makeeasier, faster, and more accessible for users navigating today's always-open digital asset markets. Built for users who want a simpler way to engage with crypto without constant chart-watching or manual execution, the new release reflects growing demand for platforms that combine automation with usability.

Unlike traditional markets, the crypto market never closes. Prices can move sharply during weekends, overnight hours, and low-attention periods when many retail users are away from their screens. That nonstop environment is one reason interest in the best AI crypto trading bot category continues to grow. More users are actively looking for tools that can stay alert when they cannot, react faster to market conditions, and simplify the process of participating in digital asset trading.

BitsStrategy's latest launch is designed around exactly that need.









How to Use BitsStrategy for AI Crypto Trading

For many users, the biggest question is not whether AI trading sounds useful, but how to actually get started. BitsStrategy places that answer near the front of the user experience.

Using BitsStrategy for AI crypto trading is designed to be simple:

1. Create your account on BitsStrategy

New users who register will receive a free $10 real earnings!

2. Activate the AI crypto trading bot

After registration, users can enter the automated trading workflow and select the system designed to scan crypto market conditions and respond automatically.

3. Let the platform handle 24/7 crypto market monitoring

Once activated, the bot begins analyzing live crypto activity, identifying possible trading setups, and carrying out trades through automated logic with less need for constant user intervention.

This simple flow is important because many users interested in the best AI crypto trading bot are not looking for more complexity. They want a clearer path from signup to action. By making the first steps easier to understand, BitsStrategy gives readers a stronger reason to explore the platform directly and see how the workflow is structured in practice.

Why the Best AI Crypto Trading Bot Matters in a 24/7 Market

Crypto trading is different from many other forms of trading because the market is always active. Opportunities do not wait for business hours, and risk does not pause when a trader logs off. This creates a major challenge for people who want to stay involved in the market but do not have time to monitor prices all day and night.

That is why the idea of the best AI crypto trading bot

BitsStrategy's crypto trading bot is built to support that shift. Instead of leaving users to watch charts manually, chase short-term moves, or react emotionally to volatility, the platform is designed to create a more structured and automated crypto trading experience.

Built to Simplify 24/7 Automated Crypto Trading

One of the biggest problems in crypto trading is overload. There are too many price swings, too many alerts, and too many decisions that need to be made quickly. For many users, this turns crypto trading into something stressful, inconsistent, and difficult to sustain.

BitsStrategy approaches the issue from a different angle.

Its AI crypto trading bot is designed to simplify the trading process by automating the parts that are most repetitive and time-sensitive. That includes market scanning, signal recognition, execution logic, and ongoing monitoring. Instead of requiring users to be constantly available, the platform is built to keep working in the background as the market moves.

This is where the product aligns closely with what many readers mean when they search for the best AI crypto trading bot. They are not just searching for a tool with AI in the name. They are searching for something that makes crypto trading easier to manage in the real world.

A More Practical Entry Point for Crypto Traders

In the crypto space, many platforms still assume users are comfortable with technical setups, strategy tuning, and constant decision-making. That may appeal to advanced traders, but it often creates friction for a much larger audience of users who simply want a smarter and more manageable way to trade.

BitsStrategy is positioning its product around accessibility.

The platform is built for users who want to explore automated crypto trading without turning every trade into a manual project. By reducing unnecessary complexity and emphasizing usability, the company is making it easier for readers to understand what the product does and why it may fit their trading needs.

That accessibility also improves engagement. When readers can quickly see how the platform works and what problem it solves, they are more likely to visit the website, explore the interface, and take the next step.

Helping Users Stay Active Without Staying Glued to the Screen

A major appeal of the best AI crypto trading bot is that it allows users to remain connected to the market without having to be constantly present. In crypto, that matters more than ever. Sudden moves can happen late at night, during weekends, or in volatile periods when manual reaction times are too slow.

BitsStrategy's release is designed to help solve that problem by giving users a more automated way to participate. The product is not positioned as a shortcut to effortless outcomes. Instead, it is presented as a smarter infrastructure layer for users who want to reduce workload, improve consistency, and navigate crypto markets more efficiently.

For readers who are interested in seeing how AI-based crypto trading works beyond theory, the BitsStrategy website offers a direct next step. Exploring the platform can help users understand how the automation model works, how the crypto workflow is structured, and how the product is designed to support round-the-clock market participation.

Why BitsStrategy Is Focusing on Crypto Automation Now

The timing of this launch reflects a broader shift in user behavior. More traders are looking for automation not because they want less involvement in markets, but because the pace of crypto has become too demanding for purely manual execution. The need is no longer only for information. It is for systems that can turn information into action faster and more consistently.

That is where BitsStrategy sees opportunity.

By introducing a product centered on 24/7 automated crypto trading, the company is responding to a real market demand: a growing number of users want the benefits of AI trading without the burden of technical complexity. The new release positions BitsStrategy within one of the most searched and competitive categories in digital finance, while keeping the user journey simpler and easier to follow.

A Stronger Option for Users Searching for the Best AI Crypto Trading Bot

With this launch, BitsStrategy is expanding its presence in AI-powered trading through a product built specifically for the realities of crypto markets. The focus is clear: simpler onboarding, stronger automation, and a more practical way to engage with digital assets around the clock.

For readers searching for the best AI crypto trading bot, the platform offers a reason to look beyond generic claims and explore how a real product experience is designed. By combining crypto-specific automation with a more user-friendly workflow, BitsStrategy is aiming to make always-on market participation more accessible to a wider audience.

About BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy is an AI-driven trading platform focused on automated solutions for modern market participation. Through intelligent analysis, automation-first design, and simplified user workflows, the company aims to help users engage with crypto and other markets in a more efficient and accessible way.

Media Contact

BitsStrategy PR Team

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