Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Kuwait's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait HE Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Discussions during call dealt with bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, as well as developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation in a way that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined the utmost necessity for all parties to positively engage in the ongoing mediation efforts, which would open the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.