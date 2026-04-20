Canto Partners With Rutgers University To Advance Professional Education In Digital Asset Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership supports the Rutgers Digital Asset Management (DAM) professional certificate program and extends access to Canto customers, reinforcing the company's commitment to DAM, marketing, and content professionals

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto, the leader in AI-powered digital asset management, today announced a strategic partnership with the Rutgers Digital Asset Management Bronze Certificate Program offered by Continuing and Professional Studies, Rutgers University School of Communication and Information. The partnership reflects Canto's commitment to helping practitioners keep pace with a rapidly evolving DAM landscape, where advances in AI and content technology are reshaping how organizations manage and activate digital assets.

The Rutgers DAM Certificate is a fully online, asynchronous professional education program designed for both new and experienced practitioners. Delivered across six four-week courses taught by internationally recognized DAM experts, the program covers governance, metadata, workflows, implementation, and the evolving DAM landscape. Faculty engage closely with participants, providing real-time feedback in discussion boards and detailed guidance on assignments to ensure practical, strategic skill development. Through the partnership, participants also benefit from industry thought leadership, guest lectures, and access benefits for Canto customers, such as scholarships and course discounts.

“AI is changing what the DAM community is expected to know and do. It's exciting, but staying ahead of it benefits from more than hands-on experience alone,” said Andrew Hall, VP Global Demand Generation, Canto.“Our partnership with Rutgers gives practitioners a structured way to build the skills and frameworks they need to lead in that environment. Investing in the people who run and leverage DAM programs is how you build a profession that can keep up.”

Canto and Rutgers share a conviction that DAM has evolved from a technical function into a strategic business capability, one that requires structured learning, shared standards, and a professional community built to grow alongside the demands placed on it. The Rutgers program has already attracted Canto customers, a signal of strong alignment between the curriculum and the skillsets that DAM, marketing, and other professionals want to better understand and hone.

“The people managing digital assets today are being asked to do far more than their job titles suggest,” said Julie Johnson, Ed.D., Assistant Dean for Continuing and Professional Studies, Rutgers School of Communication and Information.“Connecting content strategy, technology, and organizational governance requires real expertise, and that expertise has to be built deliberately. Working with Canto lets us put that kind of rigorous, practice-oriented education in front of the practitioners who need it most.”

“Through Continuing and Professional Studies, the Rutgers School of Communication and Information engages directly with industry leaders to advance professional practice,” said Mark Aakhus, Interim Dean, Rutgers School of Communication and Information.“Our partnership with Canto ensures that professionals who manage and govern digital assets have access to rigorous education that supports innovation and organizational success.”

As content libraries scale and digital assets become embedded across marketing, IT, and creative operations, the brand-critical demands on DAM programs have grown well beyond what on-the-job experience alone can address. Canto's partnership with the Rutgers DAM program reflects its conviction that a more skilled, better-prepared DAM community is good for practitioners, good for the organizations they work for, and good for the industry as a whole.

The Rutgers DAM certification ecosystem extends beyond the Bronze Certificate to include additional sector-specific certificates, including DAM and Artificial Intelligence, and DAM for GLAM, among others. Canto's partnership focuses on the DAM Certificate as a foundational entry point for practitioners building or deepening their DAM expertise.

Additional details on the Rutgers DAM Certificate, including enrollment information, are available at . Canto customers interested in the partnership discount should contact their Canto account representative.

About Canto

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM), helping global brands maximize the value of their digital content with an intuitive, AI-powered platform. Our solutions make it easy for businesses to centralize, organize, and share digital assets, streamlining workflows and driving real business impact. From pioneering early DAM solutions to leading AI innovation and product content capabilities, Canto continues to shape how modern organizations manage and activate digital content. Backed by best-in-class support and implementation, Canto empowers industries like retail, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and more to manage their growing content libraries. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Berlin, Cork, and Sydney, Canto supports teams worldwide in optimizing their content workflows. For more information, visit .

About Continuing and Professional Studies at Rutgers School of Communication and Information

Continuing and Professional Studies at Rutgers, School of Communication and Information delivers rigorous, industry-aligned education for working professionals seeking to advance their expertise and leadership capacity. Through fully online certificate programs and targeted professional offerings, CPS equips practitioners with practical frameworks, research-informed insight, and immediately applicable skills across digital asset management, creative operations, media asset management, public relations, crisis communication, and related fields. Designed for experienced professionals as well as those entering new areas of practice, CPS programs connect academic excellence with real-world application to support career growth and organizational impact.

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