New York, USA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market to Exhibit Growth at 7.3% CAGR by 2036 Driven by the Advent of Drug Classes Such as SSTR2 analogs, Dopamine Receptor D2 Agonists, TAAs or TSAs, and Others | DelveInsight

The pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma market is steadily evolving after years of dependence on surgery, symptom control, and a narrow range of systemic options like chemotherapy and radionuclide therapies. Newer treatment approaches, particularly radiopharmaceuticals such as 131I-MIBG and PRRT with 177Lu-DOTATATE, along with emerging radioligand strategies, are broadening the therapeutic landscape for advanced cases. At the same time, a growing pipeline of innovative radioligands, targeted agents, and combination regimens is advancing through clinical trials. This signals a gradual shift in the PCPG treatment paradigm toward more mechanism-driven and precision-focused therapies, mirroring trends observed in other rare oncology indications.

Recently published Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Summary



The market size for pheochromocytomas and paraganglioma was found to be USD 300 million in the 7MM in 2025.

The United States accounted for the largest pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma treatment market size in 2025, i.e 67%, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, the total incident cases of PCPG were 4,900 in the 7MM, which is expected to increase and reach about 5,700 cases by 2036.

Key pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma companies, including Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Perspective Therapeutics, Nxera Pharma, and others, are actively working on innovative pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma drugs.

Some of the key pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma therapies in clinical trials include Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide/dotatate (LUTATHERA), JZP3507 (ONC206), [212Pb] VMT-α-Net, HTL0039732, and others. These novel pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma therapies are anticipated to enter the pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. In 2036, among all the therapies for PCPG, the highest revenue is estimated to be generated by belzutifan (WELIREG) in the US.



Rising PCPG Incidence: The increasing incidence of PCPG, particularly among older adults, is primarily driven by increased use of genetic screening and greater clinical awareness, leading to earlier diagnosis of previously unrecognized cases. In the US, in 2025, there were ~2,400 incident cases of PCPG, which will further increase by 2036.

Rising Opportunities in Radioligand Therapies: Emerging evidence supporting the superior efficacy and safety of Lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide (Lutathera), particularly following the discontinuation of the approved radioligand Iobenguane I-131 (Azedra), underscores a growing opportunity for drug developers to advance innovation in radioligand therapies.

Emerging PCPG Drugs: Some of the PCPG drugs in clinical trials include VMT-α-NET (Perspective Therapeutics), Lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide/LUTATHERA (Novartis), ONC206/JZP3507 (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), HTL0039732 (Nxera Pharma), and others. Emergence of Novel Drug Classes: Potential novel targeted therapies, including HIF-2α inhibitors, SSTR2 analogs, dopamine receptor D2 agonists, Targeting Tumor-associated Antigens (TAAs) or Tumor-specific Antigens (TSAs), and others, are under investigation and hold promise for future personalized treatment approaches in PCPG.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that companies have a significant opportunity to enter the PCPG market due to the smaller number of approved targeted therapies.

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Analysis



Approximately 75% of pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma (PCPG) cases are benign and primarily managed with surgery as the standard of care (SOC).

The remaining 25% present as metastatic disease, where treatment typically involves a combination of surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, radioligand therapy, and targeted agents such as sunitinib, lenvatinib, pazopanib, everolimus, and sorafenib.

DEMSER (metyrosine) was first approved in the United States in 1979 for the treatment of pheochromocytoma. Later, in January 2019, Ono Pharmaceutical secured approval in Japan for DEMSER capsules to control excessive catecholamine secretion in these patients. In 2020, Amneal Pharmaceuticals introduced the first US-approved generic version of DEMSER.

The anticipated introduction of WELIREG into the PCPG treatment landscape in 2025 marks a notable advancement in an area with limited systemic therapies. By targeting the hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) pathway, a critical driver in many PCPG tumors, it offers a mechanism-based approach that aligns with tumor biology. Key companies actively developing therapies for PCPG include Perspective Therapeutics (VMT-α-NET), Novartis (LUTATHERA/Lutetium [177Lu]), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (ONC206/JZP3507), and Nxera Pharma (HTL0039732).

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Competitive Landscape

Some of the PCPG drugs under development include Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide/dotatate (LUTATHERA) (Novartis), JZP3507 (ONC206) (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), [212Pb] VMT-α-Net (Perspective Therapeutics), HTL0039732 (Nxera Pharma), and others.

Novartis' Lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide is a peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) developed and commercialized by Novartis. It consists of the somatostatin analog dotatate labeled with the beta-emitting radioisotope lutetium-177, allowing precise delivery of ionizing radiation to tumor cells that express somatostatin receptors, particularly subtype 2. The therapy binds strongly to these receptor-positive cells and, once internalized, releases localized radiation that causes DNA damage and ultimately leads to tumor cell death.

As of January 2026, LUTATHERA's orphan drug exclusivity in the United States has expired. However, its formulation patents, extending through 2039, including pediatric exclusivity, remain active and are currently under challenge by companies that have filed FDA applications referencing LUTATHERA. In the European Union, the primary patent protection is anticipated to expire in 2029.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' JZP3507 (previously known as ONC206) is an investigational oncology agent with a dual mechanism of action, functioning as a ClpP agonist and a dopamine D2 receptor (DRD2) antagonist. It is being assessed in early-phase clinical trials across multiple tumor types, including both central nervous system and non-CNS cancers such as pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma (PCPG), to address significant unmet needs in hard-to-treat malignancies.

Perspective Therapeutics' VMT-α-NET is a clinical-stage targeted alpha therapy (TAT) radiopharmaceutical designed for the treatment and imaging of neuroendocrine tumors expressing somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2), a rare and challenging cancer type. Perspective Therapeutics is also working with leading experts to further define the clinical potential of [212Pb] VMT-α-NET through investigator-initiated studies conducted both in the United States and internationally.

In October 2025, Perspective Therapeutics reported updated interim findings from its ongoing Phase I/II trial of [212Pb] VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors. The data, with a cutoff date of September 12, 2025, were presented at major scientific meetings, including the ESMO Congress 2025, the North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) Multidisciplinary NET Medical Symposium, and the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

The anticipated launch of these emerging pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma therapies are poised to transform the pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge Pheochromocytomas and Paragangliomas therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Pheochromocytomas and Paragangliomas market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Pheochromocytomas and Paragangliomas Market



In January 2026, Perspective Therapeutics presented updated interim results from its ongoing Phase I/II trial evaluating [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-expressing NETs as a poster presentation at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI).

In June 2025, Perspective Therapeutics aligned with the US FDA to open Cohort 3 in its Phase I/IIa trial of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET for patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive NETs who have not previously received radiopharmaceutical therapy. In May 2025, the FDA approved WELIREG, developed by Merck & Co., for treating adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and above with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (PPGL).

What are Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma?

Pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas (PPGLs) are rare neuroendocrine tumors that arise from chromaffin cells of the body's autonomic nervous system. Pheochromocytomas originate specifically in the adrenal medulla, whereas paragangliomas develop outside the adrenal glands along sympathetic and parasympathetic nerve chains, commonly in the head, neck, thorax, abdomen, or pelvis. These tumors can produce excess catecholamines, such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, leading to symptoms like hypertension, headaches, sweating, and palpitations, although some may be non-functional. While most PPGLs are benign, a subset can be malignant and metastasize. They are also notable for their strong genetic association, with a significant proportion linked to inherited syndromes involving mutations in genes such as SDHx, RET, and VHL.

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Epidemiology Segmentation

The pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. PCPG's actual diagnosed numbers are underestimated, as the disease is inactive and remains silent/asymptomatic for a long time. Considering that almost 50% of the cases are diagnosed after autopsy, the real patient burden is expected to be much higher.

The pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma market report



Total Incident Cases of PCPG

Occurrence or Absence of Mutation in PCPG

Age-specific Incident Cases of PCPG Stage-specific Incident Cases of PCPG

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market CAGR 7.3% Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Size in 2025 USD 300 Million Key Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Companies Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Perspective Therapeutics, Nxera Pharma, Bausch Health, Ono Pharmaceutical, Merck, and others Key Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Therapies Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide/dotatate (LUTATHERA), JZP3507 (ONC206), HTL0039732, [212Pb] VMT-α-Net, DEMSER, WELIREG, and others

Scope of the Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Report



Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Therapeutic Assessment: Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma current marketed and emerging therapies

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Key Insights 2 Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 6 Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of PCPG by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of PCPG by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of PCPG 7.3 Molecular Classification of PCPG 7.4 Causes 7.5 Signs And Symptoms 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment and Management 7.8 Treatment Algorithm 7.9 Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Total Incident Cases of PCPG in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of PCPG in the United States 8.4.2 Occurrence or Absence of Mutation in PCPG in the United States 8.4.3 Age-specific Incident Cases of PCPG in the United States 8.4.4 Stage-specific Incident Cases of PCPG in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 10 Marketed PCPG Therapies 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 10.2 Metyrosine (DEMSER): Bausch Health And Ono Pharmaceutical 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Belzutifan (WELIREG): Merck 11 Emerging PCPG Therapies 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 11.2 Lutetium [177lu] oxodotreotide/dotatate (Lutathera): Novartis 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 JZP3507 (ONC206): Jazz Pharmaceuticals 11.4 [212Pb] VMT-α-Net: Perspective Therapeutics 12 Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 12.3 Conjoint Analysis of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 12.4 Key Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of PCPG in the 7MM 12.6 The United States PCPG Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of PCPG in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of PCPG by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK PCPG Market 12.8 Japan PCPG Market 13 Unmet Needs of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 14 SWOT Analysis of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 15 KOL Views of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of PCPG Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 PCPG Report Methodology

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