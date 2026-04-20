Breaking The RWA Value Monopoly: Zoomex Launches Spacex Token Airdrop Carnival, Sharing A $300,000 Reward Pool

Brand Vision: Simplifying Trading in the Era of the“Musk Effect”

Since its inception, Zoomex has remained committed to building a trading environment that is simple, intuitive, and efficient for global users. We recognize that complexity and high entry barriers have long prevented everyday investors from accessing high-quality assets.

“We have always focused on breaking down the barriers of trading,” said a Zoomex spokesperson.“SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has reached a private valuation of $1.25 trillion, making it one of the most remarkable growth stories in modern industry. Yet access has long been limited. By listing the SpaceX Token through RWA innovation, Zoomex aims to bring this rare opportunity to all users in a simple and seamless way. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, Zoomex allows you to position yourself in the future with ease.”

Airdrop Carnival: $300,000 Reward Pool for Global Users

To help more users experience the potential of RWA assets, Zoomex has designed a multi-tier reward structure for this campaign, featuring a total pool of $300,000.

Retail User Track: Low Barrier Entry, Share $60,000 Reward Pool

A highly accessible pathway has been created for everyday users. During the campaign period, both new and existing users can participate in the reward pool by completing simple deposit or trading tasks. A total of $60,000 reward pool will be distributed among participants. This is more than just a campaign - it is an entry gateway for users to experience top-tier scarce assets.

To reward long-term platform supporters, the VIP segment allocates $240,000 in total.

Exclusive VIP Rewards: Tiered benefits based on VIP level - the higher the tier, the greater the allocation.

New & Returning VIP Benefits: Whether newly upgraded or returning VIP users, exclusive token rewards are prepared to support portfolio growth and engagement.





Note: Due to the highly limited nature of SpaceX Tokens, all rewards follow a“first come, first served” principle. Detailed allocation rules and task requirements can be found in the official Zoomex campaign center.

Fairness, Transparency, and Trust in Trading

At Zoomex, every user's participation rights are fully respected. To ensure fairness, transparency, and integrity throughout the campaign, we have implemented clear operational rules:

1. Easy Registration: Users simply need to click the“Register” button on the campaign page to participate in the airdrop.

2. Secure Environment: Advanced anti-abuse and anti-arbitrage systems are in place to ensure rewards are distributed only to genuine traders.

3. Compliance Framework: The campaign operates within designated compliant regions, and Zoomex reserves the right to verify abnormal accounts to maintain a healthy trading ecosystem.

Pioneering RWA Innovation and Value Sharing

The launch of SpaceX Token marks another major step forward for Zoomex in the RWA sector. It represents not only financial innovation, but also a broader commitment to shared value creation with users.

On Zoomex, trading is no longer just a numbers game - it becomes an opportunity to participate in the growth of the world's most cutting-edge technology enterprises.

Log in to Zoomex now and begin your simplified trading journey, and join us in sharing the $300,000 RWA interstellar growth dividend.

SpaceX Token Airdrop Carnival

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex's commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

For more info: ZOOMEX Website | X | Telegram | Discord

Contact

Name: Catherine Shi

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