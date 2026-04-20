MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A sweeping study drawing on surveys of 6,000 general consumers across 12 major markets has found that the female watch buyer is no longer a niche consideration - she is a central one. For seasoned retail destinations like WatchMaxx, widely recognized as one of the most trusted sources for luxury timepieces, the findings confirm what discerning buyers have long sensed.

More than half of women surveyed in 2024 reported wearing a smartwatch exclusively or alternating between smart and traditional timepieces, while just 22% said they wore only a traditional watch - a near-halving since 2020, signaling a structural shift the industry can no longer treat as peripheral.

When it comes to purchasing decisions, price-to-value ratio emerged as the top consideration for female consumers across all generations, outranking design and brand image. Spending confidence is rising: nearly 40% of female respondents said they would spend between $501 and $5,000 on a new watch in 2024, up ten percentage points from the prior year.

The study also found that gender-coded marketing is increasingly out of step with how women actually shop, with a clear preference for inclusive imagery across wrist sizes and skin tones.

As female buying power in the category continues to accelerate, the opportunity for retailers positioned to meet that demand has never been clearer.

