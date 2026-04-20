Indra Group USA Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Manufacturing Center Of Excellence In Kansas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by a $50 million investment, the new manufacturing hub will create over 200 high-quality jobs and produce next-gen FAA radar systems

OLATHE, Kan., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indra Group USA, a global leader in air traffic management and mobility technology, today celebrated the grand opening of its new manufacturing hub at the Great Plains Commerce Center in Olathe, Kansas. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning, attended by Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Indra Group CEO José Vicente de los Mozos, to mark the official launch of the state-of-the-art facility.









The new 118,000-square-foot facility represents a $50 million investment by Indra Group. Designed as an Indra Center of Excellence, the site will feature advanced manufacturing processes and automated electronic testing to manufacture critical communication, navigation and surveillance systems. This expansion will create more than 200 new high-quality jobs over the next three years, tripling Indra Group USA's local workforce.

Indra Group CEO José Vicente de los Mozos emphasized the strategic importance of the new Olathe facility during the ceremony:

“With this project, we are successfully advancing our strategic plan to grow in the United States and taking a decisive step to strengthen Indra Group's position in a highly competitive American market, where we are already among the strongest companies in advanced solutions for civil and military air traffic management. Our investment in Kansas, the creation of more than 200 high-quality American jobs, and the transfer of advanced technology to the U.S. reflect our long-term commitment to America and to the FAA.”

“Indra's decision to expand its presence in the Kansas City region is a win for our state, bringing an estimated 200 new high-tech manufacturing jobs to the community,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran.“Congress provided a $12 billion investment in the Reconciliation Bill to improve and modernize our air traffic control system, and I applaud Indra's partnership in investing in the Kansas workforce to support these important aviation safety efforts. Our state has a rich history in aviation, so it is fitting that the critical technologies that keep our airspace safe are built right here in Kansas.”

The new space complements Indra's 40,000-square-foot facility in Overland Park, providing the necessary capacity to fulfill a multi-million dollar contract from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to manufacture next-generation air traffic surveillance radars under the Brand-New Air Traffic Control System initiative, which aims to modernize and secure the National Airspace System.

In addition to ground-based radar systems, the Olathe facility will produce more than 20,000 Indra Park Air radios for the FAA and portable Tactical Air Navigation (MP-TACAN) systems for the U.S. Air Force.

About Indra Group

Indra Group ( ) is a leading Spanish and European company that focuses on defense, air traffic, and advanced digitalization. It stands at the forefront of the defense, space, air traffic management, mobility, and transformative technologies through Minsait, and it integrates its sovereign AI, cybersecurity, and cyberdefense capabilities into IndraMind. Indra Group is paving the way to a more secure and better-connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships, and the very best talent. Sustainability is an integral part of its strategy and culture in order to overcome current and future social and environmental challenges. At the close of the 2025 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues of €5.457 billion with a local presence in 46 countries and commercial operations in more than 140 countries.

About Indra Group USA

Indra Group USA is the American subsidiary of Indra Group, a global leader in technology and engineering solutions for air traffic control, mobility, defense, and digital transformation. Delivering mission-critical systems that advance the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation and infrastructure across the United States, Indra Group USA is backed by decades of expertise, partnerships, and operations in 140 countries. It is helping modernize air traffic control and intelligent transportation and mobility systems to meet the evolving needs of American communities, agencies, and industry partners. Visit for more.

Communication Contact

For Indra Group

Toñi García Carballal

...

+34 648 10 29 48

For Indra Group USA

Scott Worden

...al

+1 248-825-9343

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at