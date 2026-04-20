Delhi BJP Condemns Congress, AAP For Standing Against Women's Quota Bill​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva condemned the conspiracy by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for the failure of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act to secure the required three-fourths majority, and for its defeat in the Lok Sabha.​

He said this has led to widespread anger among women across all sections of society.​

Addressing a joint press conference with educationists of Delhi - Rama Sharma, Principal of Hansraj College, and Ruby Mishra, Principal of Bhagini Nivedita College - he said that half of India's population will never forgive these political parties for their conspiracy.​

They condemned the negative and malicious stance of opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Samajwadi Party, towards the Nari Shakti Vandan Act.​

Delhi BJP Vice President Smt. Yogita Singh coordinated the Press Conference.​

Sachdeva said that leaders of parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, and AAP who were seen smiling cunningly after defeating the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in Parliament should understand that even the women workers within their own parties are upset with them, and they will be the first to hold them accountable.​

He added that increasing the number of seats by 50 per cent and providing women with representation in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies is not wrong.​

One's decisions determine the future, and the decision taken by the opposition proves that the future of women in Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and other parties that opposed the Act is bleak, he said.​

The Delhi BJP President said that although there has been a delay in decision-making, the opposition will still have to face the anger of women across the country.​

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah clearly stated that any amendments should be presented immediately so that the bill could be passed, but the opposition was only interested in defeating it, said Sachdeva.​

He added that the opposition used delimitation as a pretext to defeat the Act, even though the delimitation framework itself was determined by Congress. The opposition acted out of fear that ordinary women across the country might become empowered.​

Rama Sharma, Principal of Hansraj College, said that a woman contributes not only to her family and society but also to nation-building. The presence of girls in colleges has increased significantly, and their academic performance has also improved.​

After the meaningful success of the“Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” initiative, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, it raised hopes for further empowerment of daughters. However, the opposition prevented this from happening.

She added that if the opposition is not ready for even 33 per cent reservation, how will it ever agree to 50 per cent?​