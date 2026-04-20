Local Cong MLA 'Inactive', BJP Driving Development In Veraval: Gujarat BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Somnath, April 20 (IANS) Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagdish Vishwakarma on Monday criticised a Congress MLA elected by a narrow margin in Veraval as inactive, stating that the town's development had instead been driven by the BJP's organisational strength.

Addressing a 'Vikas Sankalp Sabha' at Vavdi-Adri village in Veraval taluka of Gir Somnath district, he said:“The Congress MLA (Vimal Chudasama) elected by a very small margin has remained inactive. The development of Veraval has taken place due to the alert organisation of the BJP and the active role of the BJP MP.”

In his address, Vishwakarma also drew contrasts between the BJP and Congress governance, while praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During the Congress era, politics was based on regionalism, linguism and casteism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected this approach and placed development at the centre,” he said.

Referring to basic services, he said there had been a transformation in water and electricity supply.

“There was a time when people struggled for water, and trains had to be sent from Gandhinagar. Today, water is available when taps are opened,” he said, adding that 24-hour electricity supply is now ensured across the state.

He thanked the Prime Minister for facilitating water supply to Saurashtra and Kutch through various schemes.

On infrastructure, Vishwakarma said the proposed coastal highway would improve connectivity and support regional growth.

“The construction of the coastal highway will enhance connectivity and give a new direction to development in the region,” he said, adding that for the BJP, Gir Somnath is“not the last district of the state but the first priority district”.

Highlighting measures for farmers, he referred to the Kisan Samman Nidhi, a Rs 10,000 crore relief package announced after recent unseasonal rainfall, and Rs 15,000 crore measures for procurement at support prices.

He said natural farming was“the way forward” and noted that it was being promoted with the support of Amul Dairy.

Vishwakarma also cited cultural and religious infrastructure initiatives, stating that under PM Modi's guidance, the Somnath festival had been celebrated on a large scale, the Somnath corridor constructed, the Ambaji pilgrimage centre developed, and a flag hoisted at Pavagadh after 450 years.

He added that projects such as the Ram temple, Kashi corridor and Mahakal corridor had also been completed.

During the event, local Congress leaders Lalitbhai Lakhmabhai and Parbatbhai Merubhai Solanki joined the BJP along with hundreds of their supporters.