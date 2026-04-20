Egypt Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market To Reach $615.8 Million By 2029 - 100+ Kpis By Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, And Delivery Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Egyptian quick commerce market presents growth opportunities driven by consumer demand for rapid delivery. Growth potential lies in segmenting by product type, payment mode, age group, and location tier. Emphasizing delivery efficiency, consumer behavior insights, and diverse revenue streams can enhance market strategies. Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The quick commerce market in Egypt is expected to grow by 9.8% annually, reaching US$428.2 million by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$390.0 million to approximately US$615.8 million.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the quick commerce industry in Egypt offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and quick commerce markets. It includes more than 100+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of quick commerce, including product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time. It further categorizes the market by revenue streams (advertising, delivery fee, and subscription-based models). In addition, the analysis captures consumer demographics by age and location alongside behavioral indicators such as subscription uptake and average delivery time. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive view of market size, consumer behavior, and operational efficiency within the quick commerce ecosystem. Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories.

Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics.

Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets.

Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector. Decision-Ready Databook Format: Presented in a structured, data-centric format compatible with analytical and financial modeling, the Databook enables quick commerce companies, retailers, investors, and logistics partners to make informed, evidence-based strategic decisions. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $428.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $615.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Egypt



Report Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven analysis of the quick commerce market in Egypt, focusing on the rapid delivery ecosystem and its growth trajectory. It examines key market segments, operational models, and consumer behavior shaping the evolution of instant delivery services.

Egypt Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics



Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value Order Frequency per Year

Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type



Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics Others

Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode



Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards Cash on Delivery

Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group



Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55) Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier



Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities

Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model



Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model Others

Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time



Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes Delivery in 3 Hours

Egypt Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics



Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake Average Delivery Time

Egypt Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition



Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue Subscription Revenue

Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type



Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type Order Frequency by Product Type

Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode



Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group



Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group Average Order Value by Age Group

Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier



Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier Order Frequency by Location Tier

Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model



Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model Average Order Value by Business Model

Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time



Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time Order Frequency by Delivery Time

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Egyptian Quick Commerce Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900