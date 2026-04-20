Egypt Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market To Reach $615.8 Million By 2029 - 100+ Kpis By Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, And Delivery Time
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$428.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$615.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Egypt
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed data-driven analysis of the quick commerce market in Egypt, focusing on the rapid delivery ecosystem and its growth trajectory. It examines key market segments, operational models, and consumer behavior shaping the evolution of instant delivery services.
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Gross Merchandise Volume Average Order Value Order Frequency per Year
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Groceries and Staples Fruits and Vegetables Snacks and Beverages Personal Care and Hygiene Pharmaceuticals and Health Products Home Decor Clothing and Accessories Electronics Others
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode
- Instant Bank Transfer Wallets and Digital Payments Credit and Debit Cards Cash on Delivery
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group
- Gen Z (15-25) Millennials (26-39) Gen X (40-55) Baby Boomers (Above 55)
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier
- Tier 1 Cities Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model
- Inventory-led Model Hyper-local Model Multi-vendor Platform Model Others
Egypt Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time
- Delivery in 30 Minutes Delivery 30-60 Minutes Delivery in 3 Hours
Egypt Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier Average Subscription Uptake Average Delivery Time
Egypt Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition
- Advertising Revenue Delivery Fee Revenue Subscription Revenue
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type
- Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type Average Order Value by Product Type Order Frequency by Product Type
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode Average Order Value by Payment Mode
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group
- Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group Average Order Value by Age Group
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier Average Order Value by Location Tier Order Frequency by Location Tier
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model
- Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model Average Order Value by Business Model
Egypt Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time
- Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time Average Order Value by Delivery Time Order Frequency by Delivery Time
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Egyptian Quick Commerce Market
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