Italy Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market To Reach $2.68 Billion By 2029 - Glovo, Deliveroo, And Everli Lead As Grocery Alliances With Carrefour, Conad, And Coop Scale Nationwide

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The quick commerce market in Italy is expected to grow by 7.9% annually, reaching US$1.99 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.84 billion to approximately US$2.68 billion.



The report offers an in-depth analysis of quick commerce, including product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time. It further categorizes the market by revenue streams (advertising, delivery fee, and subscription-based models). In addition, the analysis captures consumer demographics by age and location alongside behavioral indicators such as subscription uptake and average delivery time. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive view of market size, consumer behavior, and operational efficiency within the quick commerce ecosystem.

Over the next two to four years, Italy's quick commerce is expected to stabilize around a hybrid model combining scheduled e-grocery and instant delivery. Consolidation will continue as platforms prioritize profitability and expand through retailer-integrated dark stores in high-density cities. Labour regulations and EU-level compliance will drive higher operational standards and cost rationalization.

The competitive edge will increasingly depend on technology integration, data-sharing partnerships, and retail-media monetization rather than network expansion. Overall, Italy's quick-commerce landscape is poised to evolve into a collaborative, retailer-led ecosystem where large marketplaces serve as enablers rather than disruptors, and service differentiation will be driven by convenience, compliance, and customer experience rather than pure speed.

Current State of the Market



Italy's quick commerce market has transitioned from early-stage experimentation to a consolidated, partnership-driven ecosystem centered around multi-category delivery platforms. Following the existing standalone operators like Getir and Gorillas, the market is now dominated by integrated platforms, such as Glovo, Deliveroo, Eat, and Everli, which directly link with supermarket networks and convenience retailers. Quick commerce is primarily concentrated in urban areas such as Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Florence, where dense populations support viable 30-minute delivery operations. Rather than building independent dark-store networks, Italian retailers are increasingly relying on strategic partnerships to extend their last-mile capabilities, signaling a maturing phase marked by operational consolidation and selective city-level expansion.

Key Players and New Entrants



Glovo remains the most prominent player, supported by Delivery Hero, with strong partnerships across Carrefour, Crai, and Gruppo VeGe for rapid grocery fulfillment. Deliveroo Hop and Eat have deepened grocery offerings through collaborations with Conad, Coop, and Pam Local.

Everli, based in Verona, serves as Italy's leading scheduled e-grocery intermediary, powering delivery for over a dozen retail chains and expanding its footprint in smaller cities. On the retailer side, Carrefour, Esselunga, and Coop Italia continue integrating quick-commerce services through external platforms rather than building proprietary ones. New local entrants, such as Alfonsino and Tulips, are targeting smaller municipalities with hyperlocal fulfillment models, but they remain niche compared to the scale of international aggregators.

Reasons to buy



Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a holistic understanding of the overall quick commerce with detailed operational metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, average order value, and order frequency across key product categories.

Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Explore the fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem through detailed segmentation by product type, payment mode, age group, location tier, business model, and delivery time, providing data into evolving consumer behavior and purchasing dynamics.

Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics and payment method adoption are shaping consumer preferences and driving the expansion of instant delivery services in both urban and semi-urban markets.

Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into growth drivers, market trends, and investment opportunities across the quick commerce sector. Decision-Ready Databook Format: Presented in a structured, data-centric format compatible with analytical and financial modeling, the Databook enables quick commerce companies, retailers, investors, and logistics partners to make informed, evidence-based strategic decisions.

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