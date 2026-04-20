Mobile Schools In Kutch: Buses Become Classrooms For Salt Workers' Kids

In the vast white expanse of the Rann of Kutch, where life is as harsh as it is beautiful, a quiet revolution in education is taking shape. For years, the children of salt workers struggled to access schooling due to migration and distance. Today, that reality is changing -- with buses turning into moving classrooms.

Bridging the Education Gap for Salt Workers

Kutch, known for its striking salt desert, tells two parallel stories -- one of vibrant tourism in the Great Rann, and the other of relentless labour in the Little Rann, where the Agariya community spends months producing salt. Entire families migrate to these remote fields, leaving children with limited or no access to education. To address this, the Government of Gujarat has introduced mobile schools--ordinary buses converted into fully functional classrooms. Parked amidst salt fields, these buses now host daily lessons, ensuring continuity in education despite constant movement.

Janak Singh Solanki, a social science teacher, explained, "Salt workers, known as Agariyas, migrate here with their families. While parents work in the fields, children--from pre-primary to Class 9--attend school here. The government provides transport, staff, and all essential facilities. Classes run daily from 10:30 am to 5 pm."

A Holistic Learning Environment

Inside these buses, seats have given way to books, blackboards, and eager learners. For children like Jayesh and Rinku, who accompany their families every year, education is no longer interrupted. Jayesh, a student, said, "I enjoy coming to study here. It feels just like going to school in the village. We also receive meals and snacks every day." Rinku added, "I am in Class 8, and I am happy that I can continue my studies. We are provided food, milk, and snacks."

Beyond academics, the initiative also focuses on nutrition and overall development. Shivubha Chavda, a CRC Coordinator, noted, "Children are given meals with essential nutrients like proteins and carbohydrates. Depending on the season, they also receive sugar and flavoured milk to support their physical and mental growth."

Equipped with solar power, modern teaching tools, and midday meals, these mobile schools are redefining access to education in one of India's toughest terrains. What once seemed like an impossible challenge is now a model of innovation. In the white desert of Kutch, these classrooms on wheels are not just teaching lessons -- they are shaping futures, proving that even in the harshest conditions, dreams can thrive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)