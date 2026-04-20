Bengaluru Cattle Theft: Gang Steals Cows Worth ₹1.4 Lakh From Electronic City Area

While Electronic City is widely known as a hub for major IT companies, the surrounding villages continue to depend heavily on agriculture and cattle rearing for their livelihood. In a disturbing development, a gang has been targeting these rural households, stealing cattle worth lakhs overnight and leaving families devastated. The latest incident has raised concerns among local residents and authorities about a new pattern of organised cattle theft in the area.

What Exactly Happened?

Prasad, a resident near Electronic City, earns his livelihood through cattle rearing and milk sales. He kept his cows tied in the parking area of his home and took diligent care of them. On the night of April 14, after feeding his cows, he went to sleep as usual. However, when he woke up the next morning, he found the parking space empty, with all three of his cows missing.

Details Of The Stolen Cattle

The gang stole three cows along with a calf, with the total value estimated at around ₹1.40 lakh:



Jersey cow:5 years old, valued at approximately ₹60,000

HF cow: 1.2 years old, valued at around ₹30,000 Mixed breed (HF and Jersey):4 years old, valued at about ₹50,000

The loss has severely affected Prasad, whose livelihood depended entirely on these animals.

Possible Motive Behind The Theft

There is suspicion that the stolen cattle may have been taken either for slaughter or for illegal resale. The incident has left the family distressed and financially vulnerable.

“I fed them grass at night and went to sleep. When I woke up, the cows that were my livelihood were gone,” Prasad said.

Police Investigation Under Way

A case has been registered at the Electronic City Police Station, and an investigation is under way. Police are analysing the CCTV footage to identify and track down the accused. Authorities have also urged cattle owners in the area to remain vigilant in light of this emerging pattern of theft.