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Netramark Holdings Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - NetraMark Holdings Inc.: Today commented on the April 18, U.S. Executive Order,“Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness,” which outlines federal actions intended to accelerate research, evidence generation, and appropriate regulatory pathways for certain investigational psychedelic drugs for serious mental illness, including programs involving ibogaine compounds. NetraMark Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.92.
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