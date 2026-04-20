The 9/11 Legacy Foundation And Freedom 250 Partner To Strengthen National 9/11 Remembrance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 9/11 Legacy Foundation and Freedom 250, a nonprofit division of the National Park Foundation, today announced a formal collaboration in support of the United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The two organizations will collaborate through cross-promotion, co-branding, and mutual recognition in support of Freedom 250's national programming. The collaboration will allow The 9/11 Legacy Foundation to connect its "We Remember" mission, honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and educating America's current and future generations, with the broader civic themes of unity, service, and patriotism that define the Semiquincentennial celebration.

"America's 250th anniversary is a powerful moment to reflect not just on how far we've come, but on the sacrifices that have protected our freedom, including those made on September 11, 2001, by first responders and civilians alike," said Dr. Chris Meek, Founder of The 9/11 Legacy Foundation. "We are proud to collaborate with Freedom 250 to ensure that the spirit of remembrance and unity born out of 9/11 is woven into this historic national event."

Under the partnership, both parties are committed to uplifting each other's initiatives and messaging, co-branding and co-promoting events and programming aligned with the Semiquincentennial, and highlighting the partnership across digital platforms, promotional materials, and media.

The collaboration runs through the entirety of 2026, encompassing the full arc of Semiquincentennial programming leading up to and including the July 4, 2026, celebration of America's 250th birthday and the 25th observance of 9/11 in September.

About The 9/11 Legacy Foundation

The 9/11 Legacy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that the memory of September 11, 2001, and its enduring impact on our nation are always remembered. Through education, storytelling, and commemoration, the Foundation preserves stories of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience. By engaging survivors, families, first responders, and future generations, the Foundation works to honor those we lost and inspire a renewed commitment to unity, service, and vigilance. Learn more at .

About Freedom 250

Freedom 250 is a nonprofit division of the National Park Foundation dedicated to celebrating and advancing public awareness of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Semiquincentennial. Freedom 250 promotes public engagement, civic participation, and national unity through partnerships with organizations across the public and private sectors. Learn more at .

Contact: Christina Stroback

319.936.9300

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