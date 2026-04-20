UNESCO Recognizes Ras Al Khaimah Prison Program As Leader In Learning City Good Practice

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates,April 2026: The Ras Al Khaimah Prison Program has been recognized in a case study published by UNESCO's Institute for Lifelong Learning, positioning the program as a regional leader in prison education practices. The feature, which forms part of Ras Al Khaimah's educational efforts as one of UNESCO's Global Network of Learning Cities, highlights the program's role in advancing inclusive education within correctional settings since its launch in 2011.

Implemented by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Correctional Facility, the program provides inmates and correctional officers with access to learning resources and activities that support their educational and psychosocial needs. Central to the initiative is a multipurpose prison library with more than 9,000 titles, alongside spaces for self-reading and group activities, and a private room for psychological counselling and therapy sessions. The library also hosts a reading book club and periodic communal activities that support engagement and personal development. The program also provides educational courses for inmates on a vast range of topics including literacy in both Arabic and English, small business and office management skills, ICT, art, mental health first aid and life skills.

The UNESCO feature places these initiatives within Ras Al Khaimah's wider shift toward rehabilitative, learning-centered correctional practices.

“In Ras Al Khaimah, we believe every member of our community has the right to learn, grow, and improve themselves, regardless of their circumstances,” said Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation.“The prison program creates learning opportunities that are practical, purposeful, and responsive to the realities people face during and after incarceration.”

Participation figures cited in the case study are drawn from data provided by the Foundation. According to the UNESCO feature, nearly 25% of the inmate population has accessed the prison library since its launch, with inmates and correctional officers adjusting their daily routines to use the space. The case study also notes that more than 1,000 inmates have participated in at least one educational course and references survey feedback reporting a renewed sense of hope and a clearer pathway to reintegration among participants. The feature also references the lasting impact on the rehabilitation and personal growth of inmates.

Since joining UNESCO's Global Network of Learning Cities in 2022, Ras Al Khaimah has documented lifelong learning initiatives across formal, non-formal, and informal settings, including correctional institutions. Within this framework, prison education is presented as part of the Emirate's broader commitment to inclusive education, human rights, and equitable access to learning, contributing to Ras Al Khaimah's broader vision of making high-quality learning opportunities available to all members of the community.

About the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research (AQF)

Established in 2009 by Emiri decree of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research is a non-profit, quasi-governmental organization that supports the social, cultural, and economic development of Ras Al Khaimah and the United Arab Emirates through research, policy engagement, and community-focused initiatives.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the UAE's fourth largest Emirate, is defined by its natural beauty, rich heritage and forward-looking vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable growth, economic diversification and innovation, RAK is an attractive place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located within four hours of one third of the world's population, RAK serves as a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its diversified economy sees no sector contribute more than 27% of GDP. The Emirate offers a competitive, business-friendly environment with 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. Home to over 50,000 companies, supported by RAKEZ and Innovation City, RAK has held strong 'A'-range credit ratings since 2008.

With a population of 0.4 million representing over 150 nationalities, RAK combines high quality of life with accessible luxury. Landmark hospitality projects in the pipeline include Wynn, Four Seasons and Nobu, added to the existing Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton, while RAK Central will redefine its commercial and residential landscape.

Year-round sunshine, competitive living costs and a dynamic lifestyle position Ras Al Khaimah as a land of opportunity.