403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Parliament Speaker Says Talks with US are Continuing
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has said that Tehran is still engaged in negotiations with the United States but remains prepared to take what he described as “necessary measures” in response to any potential escalation.
In televised remarks cited by Iranian media, Qalibaf expressed skepticism about the durability of diplomatic efforts, stating that Iran does not trust its adversaries and believes the risk of renewed conflict remains present.
He said that while negotiations are ongoing, Iran is simultaneously maintaining readiness for any scenario that may develop. He also claimed that previous tensions escalated during a period of negotiations, which he characterized as involving elements of deception.
Qalibaf added that Iran has drawn lessons from earlier periods of armed confrontation and continues to prepare for possible future conflict if needed, while still participating in diplomatic discussions.
The comments come amid continued regional instability linked to broader tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, with intermittent clashes and ceasefire arrangements reported over recent months.
Diplomatic efforts have included talks facilitated in regional venues, though no final agreement has yet been reached. Further rounds of negotiations are reportedly being prepared as part of ongoing attempts to stabilize the situation and prevent renewed escalation.
In televised remarks cited by Iranian media, Qalibaf expressed skepticism about the durability of diplomatic efforts, stating that Iran does not trust its adversaries and believes the risk of renewed conflict remains present.
He said that while negotiations are ongoing, Iran is simultaneously maintaining readiness for any scenario that may develop. He also claimed that previous tensions escalated during a period of negotiations, which he characterized as involving elements of deception.
Qalibaf added that Iran has drawn lessons from earlier periods of armed confrontation and continues to prepare for possible future conflict if needed, while still participating in diplomatic discussions.
The comments come amid continued regional instability linked to broader tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, with intermittent clashes and ceasefire arrangements reported over recent months.
Diplomatic efforts have included talks facilitated in regional venues, though no final agreement has yet been reached. Further rounds of negotiations are reportedly being prepared as part of ongoing attempts to stabilize the situation and prevent renewed escalation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment