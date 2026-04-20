SJCAM Unveils SJ30: An 8K Dual-Lens Action Camera Built For Daylight To Night Recording In Everyday Life

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SJCAM today unveiled the SJ30, a powerful 8K dual-lens action camera built to bring high-quality recording into everyday life. Designed around the idea of a true“daily recording camera,” the SJ30 prioritizes what users actually need-exceptional image quality, clear audio, reliable battery life, strong low-light performance, and effortless usability.

Packed with practical innovation, the SJ30 delivers stunning 8K video, seamless lossless vertical shooting for social content, and an upgraded dual-lens system for greater creative flexibility. Despite its advanced capabilities, both the camera and its companion app are designed for simplicity-so users can start shooting straight out of the box without hassle.

While many action cameras focus on extreme sports and come with steep learning curves, the SJ30 is purpose-built for real life-from daily commutes and travel to family moments and everyday content creation. Its true plug-and-design removes friction, letting users capture moments instantly. By combining strong core performance with an accessible price point, the SJ30 opens the door for more people to create and share high-quality content every day.

From Daylight to Night Time: Dual-Lens Imaging