Municipal Leaders Headed To Parry Sound For 70Th OSUM Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARRY SOUND, Ontario, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Participants from Ontario's counties, small cities and towns will attend the 2026 Ontario Small Urban Municipalities (OSUM) Conference hosted by the Town of Parry Sound from April 29 to May 1, 2026. This year's conference is a celebration of 70 years of OSUM supporting the small urban voice in Ontario.

The conference focuses on the needs of small urban communities that serve as vital links between rural and urban Ontario. Small urban communities strive to deliver city-style services, preserve small-town appeal, and protect natural heritage.

“OSUM has been there for Ontario's small urban governments through historic moments that have shaped our communities – from post-War growth to new post-COVID realities,” said OSUM Chair Jamie McGarvey.“This Conference brings us together as we face growing uncertainty from global conflicts and trade disputes, as well as a year of local change as we prepare for an October municipal election.”

Through the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), OSUM draws attention to the shared challenges and opportunities faced in these varied communities, which have both urban and rural qualities.

Strong mayor powers among key topics

Priority sessions include a discussion with leading municipal lawyer John Mascarin on the use of strong mayor powers, and insights from AMO's strategy to support healthy local democracy. The conference will also explore the continued homelessness crisis, infrastructure challenges, and reconciliation with Indigenous communities. This work is particularly timely as nominations for the October 2026 municipal election will open on May 1.

Presenters include:



The Hon. Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Mike Schreiner, Leader, Green Party of Ontario

Jamie McGarvey, Chair, OSUM

Robin Jones, President, Association of Municipalities of Ontario

Christa Lowry, Chair, Rural Ontario Municipal Association

Chief Shane Tabobondung, Wasauksing First Nation

John Mascarin, Partner, Aird & Berlis LLP Althia Raj, Canadian political journalist

This year, some conference content will be available for media to view remotely via video conference. Media are asked to register in advance for in person or online access by emailing .... Media may also visit the main registration desk onsite during the conference. Attending media are encouraged to book accommodations as soon as possible.

About OSUM

OSUM represents counties, small cities and towns, which serve as vital links between rural and urban Ontario. In addition to its annual conference, members of OSUM's executive also provide small urban perspectives to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Board of Directors.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Farah Tayabali, OSUM Media Contact, 416-570-8413, ...

Follow OSUM on LinkedIn; Conference hashtag: #OSUM2026