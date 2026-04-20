Decisionhr Hires New Chief Revenue Officer
As CRO, McIntosh will be responsible for DecisionHR's revenue strategy, overseeing sales, business development, and overall growth initiatives. His role will focus on expanding the company's reach while continuing to deliver the high level of service DecisionHR is known for.
"What excites me most about DecisionHR is the combination of great people, strong momentum, and a clear opportunity to scale." says Josh McIntosh. "I'm looking forward to working with DecisionHR's CEO, Peter Newman and the entire team, partners, and clients to accelerate growth and continue delivering meaningful value to businesses across the country."
About DecisionHR
DecisionHR is a national provider of professional employer and HR outsourcing services, serving small- and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, DecisionHR's scalable solutions, powerful technology platform, and dedicated expertise help clients streamline HR processes and optimize workforce performance.
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Contact Information:
Jordan Powers
...
(727) 456-3340
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