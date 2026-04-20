403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sicilian Shipowners Warn of Possible Strait of Messina Protest
(MENAFN) According to reports, shipowners in Sicily have warned that they may stage a blockade of the Strait of Messina on May 1 in response to rising fuel prices, as pressure mounts on the maritime and fishing sectors over operating costs.
The protest plan was discussed during a meeting involving representatives of fishing associations and the Sicilian shipowners’ federation, where participants were expected to decide on the form of action to highlight their concerns about fuel expenses.
A representative of the shipowners’ federation said the initiative is intended to draw attention to the issue and urge the national government to take action. He stated that current policies have not effectively addressed the rising cost of fuel or tax-related burdens affecting the sector.
Industry representatives have reportedly called for urgent measures, including possible caps on diesel prices, warning that continued cost increases could lead to serious economic consequences such as job losses, vessel sales, or decommissioning of boats.
There are also concerns within the sector that some operators may consider re-registering their vessels under other flags, where fuel costs are lower, in order to reduce financial pressure on their businesses.
The proposed action could involve fishing fleets from both Sicily and nearby regions, with discussions still ongoing about whether and how the blockade would be carried out.
The protest plan was discussed during a meeting involving representatives of fishing associations and the Sicilian shipowners’ federation, where participants were expected to decide on the form of action to highlight their concerns about fuel expenses.
A representative of the shipowners’ federation said the initiative is intended to draw attention to the issue and urge the national government to take action. He stated that current policies have not effectively addressed the rising cost of fuel or tax-related burdens affecting the sector.
Industry representatives have reportedly called for urgent measures, including possible caps on diesel prices, warning that continued cost increases could lead to serious economic consequences such as job losses, vessel sales, or decommissioning of boats.
There are also concerns within the sector that some operators may consider re-registering their vessels under other flags, where fuel costs are lower, in order to reduce financial pressure on their businesses.
The proposed action could involve fishing fleets from both Sicily and nearby regions, with discussions still ongoing about whether and how the blockade would be carried out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment