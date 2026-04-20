Tajikistan And Costa Rica Discuss Development Of Bilateral Ties
The issues took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Farrukh Sharifzoda, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica, Arnoldo André Tinoco, on April 18, 2026.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda and cooperation within international organizations.
Furthermore, the parties also reaffirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and strengthen cooperation.
Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been consistently expanding its international engagement, strengthening bilateral relations with countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
The country places particular emphasis on developing political dialogue, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and advancing partnerships in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and humanitarian exchanges.
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