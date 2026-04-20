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Tajikistan And Costa Rica Discuss Development Of Bilateral Ties

Tajikistan And Costa Rica Discuss Development Of Bilateral Ties


2026-04-20 09:04:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 20. Tajikistan and the Republic of Costa Rica discussed issues related to the development of bilateral relations on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

The issues took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Farrukh Sharifzoda, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica, Arnoldo André Tinoco, on April 18, 2026.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda and cooperation within international organizations.

Furthermore, the parties also reaffirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and strengthen cooperation.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been consistently expanding its international engagement, strengthening bilateral relations with countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The country places particular emphasis on developing political dialogue, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and advancing partnerships in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and humanitarian exchanges.

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Trend News Agency

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