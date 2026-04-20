Payscale Intelligence Cloud Sets New Standard In Compensation Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unified approach brings critical pay insights to managers, talent leaders, finance, and executives - enabling faster, strategic decisions across the organization

SAN ANTONIO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today introduced the Payscale Intelligence Cloud, a unified suite of solutions that aims to empower the whole organization to make faster, more confident, and strategic pay decisions through powerful compensation intelligence.

As economic pressure, pay transparency legislation, and distributed workforces reshape the modern workplace, compensation has grown increasingly complex as a key strategic driver of growth, performance, and retention. Yet, many organizations continue to rely on disconnected systems and manual processes that slow decisions and increase risk.

The Payscale Intelligence Cloud is designed to meet the fundamental shift in the market where compensation is no longer a cyclical exercise involving a small subset of the people team. Instead, it reflects a guiding vision - that compensation intelligence should be available at the moment of decision and extend beyond the practitioners who manage compensation to every person who touches pay.

Payscale is addressing this gap by combining integrated data, proven solutions, and contextual intelligence into a single, unified experience. The Payscale Intelligence Cloud is a connected ecosystem designed to deliver compensation insights directly to the right decision maker at the right time, supporting strategic decision-making across the organization.

“Compensation has fundamentally changed, with pay decisions carrying much more scrutiny, visibility, and impact than ever,” said Ruth Thomas, chief compensation strategist at Payscale.“Yet in many cases, the systems supporting them haven't evolved at the pace of business. What was once a centralized cyclical process is now continuous, high-stakes, and deeply tied to business performance. Instead of compensation professionals acting as the sole gatekeepers of compensation intelligence, managers, talent acquisition teams, and leaders can all have access to the information they need to act on it in the moment.”

The growing strategic importance of compensation is reflected across the enterprise. According to Payscale's 2026 Compensation Best Practices Report, 42% of organizations say executives request compensation data when specific issues arise, while one-third report those requests occur regularly to inform strategic decisions. By extending compensation intelligence beyond HR to finance leaders, executives, and managers, the Payscale Intelligence Cloud enables faster decisions, fewer tradeoffs, and closer alignment between pay strategy and business outcomes.

Key benefits of the Payscale Intelligence Cloud include:



Unified experience: One system connecting comp, TA, finance, and managers with shared data and workflows, aligning stakeholders around pay decisions.

Integrated data: Employer-sourced data, skills, and labor demand signals connected into a single layer, so every decision is built on a consistent, defensible foundation.

Scalable solutions: Solutions that meet each customer where they are - from first-time benchmarking to complex global pay strategy - without switching vendors.

Multi-persona accessibility: Managers get guardrails. HRBPs get risk signals. Executives get impact. Everyone gets what they need to act with confidence. Contextual insights: Compensation insights delivered to the right person at the moment they need it, not in a report reviewed once a quarter.



The Payscale Intelligence Cloud builds on the company's industry-leading datasets and solutions for job management, benchmarking, and compensation planning. What's new is the unified data layer and integrated workflows that connect these solutions into a single ecosystem, powered by contextual intelligence that surfaces risks, reveals opportunities, and guides decisions in real time.

The launch of Payscale Intelligence Cloud marks a significant milestone, but it's the beginning of a broader vision. Throughout 2026 and beyond, Payscale will expand the platform with new capabilities so that every organization can build pay strategies that are faster, more equitable, and more strategically aligned with business growth.

The company is showcasing its innovative vision at this year's WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference from April 19-22, 2026. Learn more by visiting booth #243 or request a demo.

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions - Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle - empower top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Cintas, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, Brookdale Senior Living, Ohio State University, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

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