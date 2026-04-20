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Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 16 2026


2026-04-20 09:01:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares		 Average
price		 Amount
DKK
Accumulated until 10 April 2026 108,283 668.20 72,355,013
Monday, 13 April 2026 1,000 668.00 668,000
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 1,000 676.97 676,970
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 1,000 669.00 669,000
Thursday, 16 April 2026 1,000 665.00 665,000
Friday, 17 April 2026 1,000 663.23 663,233
In the period 13 April 2026 - 17 April 2026 5,000 668.44 3,342,203
Accumulated until 17 April 2026 113,283 668.21 75,697,216
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,351,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2026-04-20 FBM26-22 SBB-w16 ENG
  • SBB2026 Week 16

MENAFN20042026004107003653ID1111005321



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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