IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch SRH Vs DC, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 20 (IANS) The 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Hyderabad have had a mixed season so far and are currently placed fourth on the points table with six points. They started their campaign with a loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but quickly recovered with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, their form dipped again as they suffered a close defeat to Lucknow Super Giants and then lost to Punjab Kings. Recently, though, the team has found some rhythm, registering back-to-back victories against the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings. With momentum on their side, they will be aiming to secure another win.

On the other hand, Delhi had a promising start to their season, winning their first two matches. But they then faced a setback with consecutive losses. They managed to turn things around in their most recent game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where David Miller played a crucial role by finishing the match in the final over. With confidence restored after that win, Delhi will look to continue their positive run in this contest.

The head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in T20 cricket has been fairly competitive over the years. Out of the 26 matches played between the two sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 13 games, while Delhi Capitals have secured 11 victories. One match ended in a tie, and one produced no result. Their first-ever meeting on April 12, 2013, was won by Sunrisers Hyderabad, while their most recent encounter on May 5, 2025, ended in a tie.

When: Tuesday, April 21, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to watch: The PBKS vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(wk), Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari