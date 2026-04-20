Odisha CM Disburses Rs 838.48 Crore To 41.68 Lakh Farmers Under Key Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 20 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday released financial assistance of Rs 838.48 crore to 41,68,582 farmers under the CM-KISAN scheme on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and State Farmers' Day.

The Chief Minister also made several major announcements for farmers at a grand event held at the Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) in Cuttack. After performing the Bhoomi Puja on agricultural land near CRRI, Majhi ceremonially initiated the 'Akhi Muthi Anukula' (traditional paddy sowing ritual). He then visited an agricultural exhibition and flagged off the 'Ama Bihana Ratha' (Seeds on Wheels) and 'Krushi Ratha'.

To ensure the easy availability of quality seeds, Majhi launched the“Ama Bihana Ratha” initiative. In the first phase, these mobile seed-selling units will operate in 31 blocks across 10 districts. New varieties of paddy seeds will be made available at the gram panchayat level in 5 kg packets.

Extending greetings on Akshaya Tritiya, the Chief Minister said agriculture is the foundation of Odisha's economy, culture, and prosperity.

“Agriculture is the foundation of our economy. The progress of our state depends on the development of agriculture and farmers. The growth of agriculture, industry, and other sectors will ensure the all-round development of our state and help realise our government's vision of a 'Samruddha Odisha',” Majhi said.

He described 'Akhi Muthi Anukula' as a proud cultural heritage of the state, marking the beginning of the new farming season when farmers ceremonially sow paddy.

He said that for the 2026 Kharif season, financial assistance of approximately Rs 838.48 crore has been disbursed to 41,68,582 farmers under the CM-KISAN scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

He emphasised that empowering farmers economically is a top priority of the government and that the scheme reflects this commitment. Among the beneficiaries, 41,24,241 are small and marginal farmers, 41,049 belong to landless farmer families, and 3,292 are from tribal farmer families.

The Chief Minister said that within 22 months of the new government coming to power, the state's agricultural growth rate has reached 5.3 per cent, surpassing the national average. This year, Odisha has achieved a record foodgrain production of over 150 lakh metric tonnes.

To ensure fair remuneration for farmers, the state government is procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. During the 2025–26 Kharif season, 76.47 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured from 18,55,661 farmers.

An amount of Rs 5,589.98 crore has been provided as input assistance. The Chief Minister said farmers are the driving force behind building a prosperous Odisha and assured continued support to make agriculture more profitable, modern, and empowered.

He added that with coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state government, development in Odisha has accelerated. Special emphasis is being laid on quality seeds, efficient irrigation, and better market linkages to enhance farmers' income.