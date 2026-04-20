India And South Korea Bolster Special Strategic Partnership, Cooperation Across Various Sectors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, discussing ways to further expand cooperation in trade, financial services, shipbuilding, Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, defence and security, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Prior to the talks with PM Modi, President Lee planted a sapling at Hyderabad House under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

"PM Narendra Modi and President Lee Jae Myung held productive and wide-ranging talks in New Delhi. The two leaders reviewed the overall progress in the India–ROK Special Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues to further expand cooperation in trade, financial services, shipbuilding, AI, energy, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, defence and security, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Both leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. In a special gesture, President Lee also planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, a reflection of our shared focus on sustainability," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Following the talks, PM Modi and President Lee witnessed exchange of several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and frameworks in the field of economy, trade, shipbuilding and maritime sector, digital sector, critical and emerging technologies, education, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.

In a post on X, MEA stated, "These outcomes will inject more vitality into our bilateral partnership and create new opportunities for our people and industry."

Earlier in the day, Lee Jae Myung and his wife, Kim Hea Kyung, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

Prior to his visit to Raj Ghat, the South Korean President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi warmly welcomed President Lee Jae Myung upon his arrival.

The South Korean President is on a three-day State Visit to India. Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, received President Lee and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung at the airport in New Delhi on Sunday.

The MEA noted that the South Korean President's visit to India marks an "important milestone" in advancing the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"India and the ROK share a multifaceted partnership rooted in ancient civilisational ties and shared values of democracy and rule of law. The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest," the MEA stated.