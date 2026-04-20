Genius Group Receives ICC Arbitration Award, Wins Return Of 7.4 Million Shares And $8.0 Million Cash Payment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced that it has received the final award from the ICC Arbitration proceeding by and between the Company and LZG International, Inc. (“LZG”).

Pursuant to ICC's final award, the Company is entitled to:



return of 7,387,374 shares of Genius common stock; and cash in the aggregate amount of $7,971,168.53 (USD).

The Company intends to take all necessary steps to enforce its legal rights and remedies. Additionally, Genius Group's legal team is evaluating appropriate next steps for the related matters, namely Genius Group Limited v. LZG International, Inc. et al., Case No. 1:24-cv-08464 (S.D.N.Y.) and the related appeal entitled Genius Group Limited v. LZG International, Inc., Case No. 25-630 (2d Cir.).

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) is an Education Group delivering AI-powered education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius School, Genius Academy, Genius Resorts and Genius City models. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise, and government level. To learn more, please visit

Details of the Genius Group's GENIUS Act plans, including becoming a Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer and Digital Asset Service Provider, and launching its GEMs (Genius Education Merits) and Genius Wallet can be found here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the offering on the terms described or at all, the ability to satisfy customary closing conditions, market conditions, regulatory developments affecting the digital asset and stablecoin industries, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact ...