Mainstreet Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

FAIRFAX, Va., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a net income of $4.1 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026, resulting in earnings per common share of $0.48. The net interest margin expanded 9 basis points during the quarter to 3.47%, resulting from consistent loan pricing and lower funding costs.

During the quarter the Company executed a buyback of 273,448 shares, and the book value per common share ended the quarter at $25.63. The Company and Bank remain strongly capitalized.

“Our team's disciplined execution continues to drive value for our shareholders. With robust liquidity and a growing book value, we leveraged our share buyback program to take advantage of accretive opportunities in the market. At the same time, we remain focused on delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth,” said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.

“We continue to replace higher cost funds with lower cost deposits which is a key driver of our expanding net interest margin,” said Alex Vari, CFO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. “We've seen our eighth straight quarter with improvement in our total cost of deposits. This is a testament to our diligence in structuring noncore deposits while our business bankers maintain and grow valuable relationships within our community. Total core funding is $1.4 billion and total deposits grew to over $1.9 billion.”

“Net loans increased for the quarter to $1.85 billion resulting in a well-managed 98% loan-to-deposit ratio. We're pleased to have grown our owner-occupied commercial real estate book by $79 million year-over-year. Our owner-occupied relationships also bring good deposit balances, which helps to maximize the value of our customer relationships,” said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets settled at 2.47% while loans 30-89 days past due and accruing improved to 0.95%. In response, Chris Johnston, Chief Credit Officer of MainStreet Bank, added,“We have a strong credit culture and a comprehensive underwriting process. The loans we are currently working to resolve are secured by properly leveraged real estate with personal guarantees. Our primary objective is to work with borrowers to resolve loans that have elevated risk without exposing the Bank to a loss of principal. Our team's track record on resolutions is strong – with a total accumulated principal loss of less-than $10 million over the entire 22-year history for the commercial loan portfolio.”

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Middleburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has over 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office ®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“project,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“pursuant,”“target,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.



