Nanox Signs Commercial Agreement With Howard Technology Solutions To Deploy 300 Nanox.ARC Systems Across U.S. Over Three Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Howard's nationwide reach across healthcare and public sector markets expands Nanox's U.S. channel partner network to additional customer segments

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 20, 2026 -- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox”, or the“Company”, Nasdaq: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced a strategic commercial agreement with Howard Technology Solutions, a leading U.S.-based technology solutions provider with deep expertise in healthcare and a broad national footprint.

The agreement will support the commercial rollout of the Nanox, an FDA-cleared, multisource digital tomosynthesis system that makes 3D imaging possible in more clinical settings, at a lower cost and reduced radiation dose compared to traditional CT.

Under the terms of the agreement, Howard Technology Solutions will market and deploy 300 systems over a three-year period, 60 for the first year, and introduce the system to healthcare facilities and public sector customers across its national network.

“We are pleased to welcome Howard Technology Solutions as our newest U.S. distribution partner,” commented Erez Meltzer, CEO and Acting Chairman of Nanox.“Howard's national reach and established presence in healthcare and public sector markets give us a scalable framework for expanding deployments. This agreement reflects our confidence in the commercial demand for the and our ability to engage partners that can support sustained growth in system placements across the U.S.”

“The is unlike anything currently in our portfolio, bringing advanced 3D imaging to facilities that haven't previously had access to this kind of diagnostic capability,” said Frank Blanco, Vice President of Purchasing, of Howard Technology Solutions.“We see strong potential across our healthcare and public sector customer base, and our nationwide deployment infrastructure is well-suited to support Nanox's commercial rollout at scale.”

Howard Technology Solutions, a division of Howard Industries, provides technology procurement, deployment, and support services to healthcare facilities, government agencies, and public sector organizations across the U.S. It enables the deployment and support of clinical technologies for its complementary line of healthcare technology products, including point-of-care, medication carts, workstation-on-wheels, telehealth solutions, and computer hardware.

The company's national sales and service infrastructure, combined with its established relationships in markets that have traditionally been underserved by medical imaging distributors, positions it well to introduce the to new customer segments.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes , a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; , a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit

About Howard Technology Solutions

Howard Technology Solutions' Medical Division is a premier manufacturer and provider of healthcare technology, specializing in point-of-care (POC) medication carts, workstation-on-wheels, telehealth solutions, and computer hardware serving hospitals and clinics throughout the U.S.

Founded in 2003, they serve hospitals and clinics by producing durable, U.S.-assembled equipment designed to improve patient care and clinician efficiency.

In addition to these products, Howard provides specialized services including on-site setup, installation, and, in some cases, tailored technology training.

From our own Howard manufactured products, such as desktops, notebooks, servers, kiosks, and medical carts to partner products from other leading technology innovators, such as Lenovo, HP, and Microsoft, you can be sure when you buy from Howard that you are getting the most for your technology dollars. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“can,”“might,”“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“should,”“could,”“expect,”“predict,”“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox's ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the and from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox's ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled“Risk Factors” in Nanox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

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