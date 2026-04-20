Zeenat Aman Questions If Marijuana Cast Her 'Memory Of Shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' In Sublime Haze'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is dubbed as the Queen of Instagram, has shared an anecdote from her iconic song 'Dum Maro Dum'.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a clip of the song in which her character can be seen under the complete influence of marijuana.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she reminisced about the song, and shared that the song was originally meant to be sung by the Bharat Ratna awardee, Lata Mangeshkar, the elder sister of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

She wrote,“Oh to be 19 and ambitious and experimental and on the brink of your big break! My goodness! Is it the years or the marijuana that cast my memory of shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' in a sublime haze? I've told the story of the shoot before, so this throwback is in memory of Asha ji. As I mentioned in my previous post, she gifted me the soundtrack to my success, and it started with this song”.

She further mentioned,“Interestingly, 'Dum Maro Dum' was originally meant to be a duet sung by Asha ji's phenomenal older sister Lata ji and the powerhouse talent that is Usha Uthup. But RD Burman had other plans, and felt that the song required that sultry voice that Asha ji possessed. Anyway, I am sharing my previous post on this song to my stories. For now, enjoy this clip, and if you have your own story to share about Dum Maro Dum, please post it to my comments. It gives me such joy to read your experiences and connection to the films I have worked on. I know for a fact that hundreds of you ladies have dressed up as Janice/Jasbir for this or that Bollywood theme party”.

The actress' post incidentally comes on April 20, which has emerged as the international counterculture holiday in cannabis culture. 'Dum Maro Dum' has gained a cult-status over the years, and sheds light on the ill-effects of marijuana and its tendency to destroy the youth of society.