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Mexico Signals Shift Toward Domestic Gas Amid Global Energy Turmoil
(MENAFN) Mexico is considering a move to reduce its reliance on imported natural gas by developing its own unconventional reserves, as global energy markets remain unsettled by the conflict involving Iran, according to official statements and reports.
President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated that the country may increasingly turn to alternative domestic resources to strengthen its energy independence. Mexico currently depends heavily on imported gas—primarily from the United States—which accounts for about three-quarters of its total consumption, while production from traditional fields has continued to decline.
“If we continue like this, we’re going to import more and more natural gas,” Sheinbaum said. “The other options are what’s called shale gas, unconventional gas.”
These unconventional resources are found in dense geological formations such as shale, where gas does not flow easily and requires advanced extraction methods like hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking. However, efforts to expand this sector have faced obstacles, including environmental concerns, significant water requirements, regulatory challenges, and political resistance.
Highlighting the risks of heavy import dependence, Sheinbaum questioned the long-term sustainability of current policies. “What’s the problem with importing?” she said, before adding, “Just look at how lots of countries in the world are suffering because of what happened in Iran.”
Energy markets have experienced sharp volatility since the escalation of the conflict earlier this year. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz—a critical route for global oil shipments—have contributed to rising prices and ongoing uncertainty. Crude oil has climbed above $100 per barrel, reflecting concerns over supply stability and the fragility of ceasefire efforts.
President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated that the country may increasingly turn to alternative domestic resources to strengthen its energy independence. Mexico currently depends heavily on imported gas—primarily from the United States—which accounts for about three-quarters of its total consumption, while production from traditional fields has continued to decline.
“If we continue like this, we’re going to import more and more natural gas,” Sheinbaum said. “The other options are what’s called shale gas, unconventional gas.”
These unconventional resources are found in dense geological formations such as shale, where gas does not flow easily and requires advanced extraction methods like hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking. However, efforts to expand this sector have faced obstacles, including environmental concerns, significant water requirements, regulatory challenges, and political resistance.
Highlighting the risks of heavy import dependence, Sheinbaum questioned the long-term sustainability of current policies. “What’s the problem with importing?” she said, before adding, “Just look at how lots of countries in the world are suffering because of what happened in Iran.”
Energy markets have experienced sharp volatility since the escalation of the conflict earlier this year. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz—a critical route for global oil shipments—have contributed to rising prices and ongoing uncertainty. Crude oil has climbed above $100 per barrel, reflecting concerns over supply stability and the fragility of ceasefire efforts.
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