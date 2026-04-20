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Armenia’s Prime Minister Pushes Regional Ties
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared Monday that Yerevan is committed to deepening relations with its neighbors, a state news agency reported.
Unveiling the pre-election platform of the ruling Civil Contract party, Pashinyan placed notable emphasis on advancing ties with Georgia, Iran, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, asserting that his party "will follow this path."
Central to his regional agenda is the full restoration of transport connectivity—most notably the implementation of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project and the revival of the long-dormant Gyumri-Kars railway. Pashinyan framed both initiatives as concrete steps toward cementing peace and fostering broader regional cooperation.
The Armenian leader also acknowledged a fundamental shift in how Yerevan conducts its diplomacy, noting that Armenia had previously managed relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye through intermediary nations—an approach he said had actively obstructed peace efforts. That model, he stressed, has since been abandoned in favor of direct engagement.
Pashinyan further confirmed Armenia's appetite for the "3+3" regional cooperation framework—a platform grouping the three South Caucasus states alongside Russia, Iran, and Türkiye—and signaled Yerevan's readiness to play an active role within it.
Unveiling the pre-election platform of the ruling Civil Contract party, Pashinyan placed notable emphasis on advancing ties with Georgia, Iran, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, asserting that his party "will follow this path."
Central to his regional agenda is the full restoration of transport connectivity—most notably the implementation of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project and the revival of the long-dormant Gyumri-Kars railway. Pashinyan framed both initiatives as concrete steps toward cementing peace and fostering broader regional cooperation.
The Armenian leader also acknowledged a fundamental shift in how Yerevan conducts its diplomacy, noting that Armenia had previously managed relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye through intermediary nations—an approach he said had actively obstructed peace efforts. That model, he stressed, has since been abandoned in favor of direct engagement.
Pashinyan further confirmed Armenia's appetite for the "3+3" regional cooperation framework—a platform grouping the three South Caucasus states alongside Russia, Iran, and Türkiye—and signaled Yerevan's readiness to play an active role within it.
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