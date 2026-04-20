Is Allu Arjun Moving To Mumbai? Inside His Big Plan For Shooting Atlee's 'Raaka'

Buzz around Allu Arjun relocating to Mumbai has intensified as he gears up for Raaka. Reports suggest a temporary shift to streamline shooting and avoid exhausting travel schedules

According to industry reports, Allu Arjun is considering staying in Mumbai for the next two to three years while filming Raaka. The decision appears to be purely professional-aimed at minimizing constant travel between Hyderabad and Mumbai. With the film entering an intense shooting phase, staying close to the production base allows the actor to maintain focus and energy for demanding schedules.

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is shaping up to be a massive cinematic venture. Mounted on a reported budget exceeding Rs 700 crore and backed by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to feature large-scale action sequences and a packed ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor. With major portions being shot in Mumbai studios, relocating makes logistical sense for the star.

While Deepika Padukone continues shooting action-heavy sequences for the film, she has also made headlines for announcing her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh. Despite this personal milestone, she remains committed to the project, showcasing her professionalism. Meanwhile, rumors about Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the teaser have been dismissed, with no official plans confirmed yet.

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