Fire Breaks Out At India Refinery Ahead Of Modi Inauguration

Officials said the blaze erupted in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) section of the refinery, a key component in the fuel processing system.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, though emergency teams were deployed to contain the fire and assess damage.

The refinery is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Rajasthan government, forming India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex.

Authorities said an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the fire, with safety teams working to stabilise the affected unit.

The Pachpadra refinery is considered a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting India's domestic refining capacity and reducing reliance on imported fuels.

The project has faced delays and cost revisions since its inception, reflecting the scale and complexity of the development.

The foundation stone was laid in 2013 by Sonia Gandhi during the tenure of Ashok Gehlot, with an initial estimated cost of 372 billion rupees.

The project was later relaunched by Modi in 2018 with a revised cost of about 431 billion rupees, marking a renewed push to complete the long-delayed refinery.

Beyond fuel production, the complex is expected to generate a wide range of petrochemical products, including polypropylene, polyethylene, benzene and butadiene.

These materials are key inputs for industries producing plastics, automotive parts, packaging, textiles and chemicals, supporting broader industrial growth.

Officials said efforts were focused on containing the fire quickly to minimise disruption, as the incident casts uncertainty over the planned inauguration and project timeline.