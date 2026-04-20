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US Expands Maritime Pressure Campaign Targeting Iran-Tied Shipping
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly preparing to escalate its maritime operations against Iran-linked shipping networks, including plans to track, intercept, and board oil tankers and other commercial vessels in international waters, according to reports citing unnamed sources.
The reported initiative is part of a broader strategy referred to as “Operation Economic Fury,” which aims to restrict Iran’s access to key revenue streams by targeting its maritime trade routes. According to the same reports, implementation by US naval forces could begin within days.
Military officials have signaled that the scope of operations may extend beyond regional waters. A senior US military figure was cited as saying that forces would pursue vessels associated with Iran or those suspected of providing support, including so-called “dark fleet” ships involved in transporting Iranian oil.
The planned measures are expected to build on an existing naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic. According to US military claims cited in reports, dozens of vessels have already been intercepted or redirected since the start of the operation, with significant estimated financial losses attributed to disrupted exports.
A White House spokesperson, as cited in reports, suggested that the increased pressure campaign is intended to push Iran toward a negotiated settlement, aligning with statements that restrictions would remain in place unless diplomatic progress is achieved.
Iran has strongly rejected the maritime restrictions, characterizing them as unlawful. In response, Iranian authorities reportedly escalated their own measures affecting regional shipping routes and accused the United States of violating international norms. Iranian officials have stated that reciprocal restrictions would apply if their own exports are blocked, further heightening tensions over global maritime security and energy transit routes.
The reported initiative is part of a broader strategy referred to as “Operation Economic Fury,” which aims to restrict Iran’s access to key revenue streams by targeting its maritime trade routes. According to the same reports, implementation by US naval forces could begin within days.
Military officials have signaled that the scope of operations may extend beyond regional waters. A senior US military figure was cited as saying that forces would pursue vessels associated with Iran or those suspected of providing support, including so-called “dark fleet” ships involved in transporting Iranian oil.
The planned measures are expected to build on an existing naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic. According to US military claims cited in reports, dozens of vessels have already been intercepted or redirected since the start of the operation, with significant estimated financial losses attributed to disrupted exports.
A White House spokesperson, as cited in reports, suggested that the increased pressure campaign is intended to push Iran toward a negotiated settlement, aligning with statements that restrictions would remain in place unless diplomatic progress is achieved.
Iran has strongly rejected the maritime restrictions, characterizing them as unlawful. In response, Iranian authorities reportedly escalated their own measures affecting regional shipping routes and accused the United States of violating international norms. Iranian officials have stated that reciprocal restrictions would apply if their own exports are blocked, further heightening tensions over global maritime security and energy transit routes.
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