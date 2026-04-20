Odesa City Council Deputy Ivanytskyi Found Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Odesa regional police, Ukrinform reports.

"The man's body was discovered in a car on one of the city's streets. Preliminary findings suggest he may have died by suicide using a firearm," the statement said.

An investigative task force is working at the scene, and law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Driver opens fire on patrol police in Odesa

Later, the Odesa City Council said on Telegram that the deceased was Oleksandr Ivanytskyi, 51, a deputy of three convocations and head of the standing commission on housing and utilities.