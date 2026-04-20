Odesa City Council Deputy Ivanytskyi Found Dead
"The man's body was discovered in a car on one of the city's streets. Preliminary findings suggest he may have died by suicide using a firearm," the statement said.
An investigative task force is working at the scene, and law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.Read also: Driver opens fire on patrol police in Odesa
Later, the Odesa City Council said on Telegram that the deceased was Oleksandr Ivanytskyi, 51, a deputy of three convocations and head of the standing commission on housing and utilities.
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