Tajikistan And Portugal Discuss Prospects For Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Portugal discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The discussions took place on April 18, 2026, during a bilateral meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Sharifzoda and Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, with particular attention to expanding cooperation in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

They also discussed актуальные issues on the international agenda and cooperation within international organizations.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and continue constructive dialogue.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been consistently expanding its international engagement, strengthening bilateral relations with countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The country places particular emphasis on developing political dialogue, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and advancing partnerships in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and humanitarian exchanges.