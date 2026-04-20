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UK Economic Outlook Warns of Recession Risk, Job Losses
(MENAFN) According to reports, the economy of the United Kingdom is moving closer to a possible recession, with projections suggesting that up to 250,000 jobs could be at risk by mid-2027.
As stated by reports, analysis referenced by a newspaper indicates that forecasts from the EY Item Club suggest the economy will largely stagnate in the second and third quarters of the current year. This raises the possibility of a technical recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.
Reports indicate that growth is expected to slow from 1.4% in 2025 to around 0.7% this year. At the same time, unemployment is projected to increase to 5.8% by mid-2027, up from the current rate of 5.2%.
“Spiraling energy costs and disruption to supply chains will push the UK to the brink of a technical recession in the middle of this year,” said Matt Swannell. He added that reduced consumer spending power, higher financing costs, and global uncertainty are expected to discourage business investment.
According to reports, a separate analysis by Deloitte found that senior finance executives in major UK companies are already reducing spending, which could further weaken economic activity and hiring trends.
Confidence among chief financial officers reportedly dropped sharply to a net balance of minus 57% in late March, down from minus 13% in the previous quarter, marking the lowest level since the COVID-19 period.
As stated by reports, Ian Stewart noted that financial leaders are facing significant uncertainty, with particular concern over geopolitical risks, rising energy prices, and higher borrowing costs.
As stated by reports, analysis referenced by a newspaper indicates that forecasts from the EY Item Club suggest the economy will largely stagnate in the second and third quarters of the current year. This raises the possibility of a technical recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.
Reports indicate that growth is expected to slow from 1.4% in 2025 to around 0.7% this year. At the same time, unemployment is projected to increase to 5.8% by mid-2027, up from the current rate of 5.2%.
“Spiraling energy costs and disruption to supply chains will push the UK to the brink of a technical recession in the middle of this year,” said Matt Swannell. He added that reduced consumer spending power, higher financing costs, and global uncertainty are expected to discourage business investment.
According to reports, a separate analysis by Deloitte found that senior finance executives in major UK companies are already reducing spending, which could further weaken economic activity and hiring trends.
Confidence among chief financial officers reportedly dropped sharply to a net balance of minus 57% in late March, down from minus 13% in the previous quarter, marking the lowest level since the COVID-19 period.
As stated by reports, Ian Stewart noted that financial leaders are facing significant uncertainty, with particular concern over geopolitical risks, rising energy prices, and higher borrowing costs.
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