Blockchain Futurist Conference Announces Krown Network As Exclusive Official Quantum Blockchain And Qastle Wallet As Exclusive Official Quantum Wallet For Six Years Across Toronto And Florida Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-term partnership gives Krown Network exclusive quantum blockchain and wallet designations across both Futurist Conference markets, with The Krown Network Main Stage and the return of Krown's WEN LAMBO Sweepstakes in Florida

TORONTO and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Blockchain Futurist Conference today announced a six-year exclusive partnership with Krown Technologies, Inc., naming Krown Network the Exclusive Official Quantum Blockchain of Blockchain Futurist Conference and Qastle Wallet the Exclusive Official Quantum Wallet of Blockchain Futurist Conference across both the Toronto and Florida editions of the event beginning in 2026. The partnership spans both of Blockchain Futurist Conference's 2026 flagship events, including Toronto 2026, and Florida 2026, with Krown securing exclusive quantum category ownership across both shows for the full six-year term.

The agreement gives Krown a major branded presence across both conference markets and establishes Krown and Qastle Wallet as the only blockchain and wallet brands holding exclusive quantum designations within the Futurist Conference platform during the term. The sponsorship materials explicitly describe the exclusive Official Quantum Blockchain and Official Quantum Wallet designations for both the Florida and Toronto shows, along with the broader long-term structure tied to the relationship.

A centerpiece of that expanded visibility will be the renaming of the event's main stage as The Krown Network Main Stage, placing the Krown brand at the center of one of Futurist Conference's most prominent live content environments. In Florida, Krown's conference presence will also include a major title-level activation and premium booth footprint, while Toronto will feature a high-profile branded VIP cabana experience designed to connect Krown directly with founders, investors, developers, enterprises, media, and the wider Web3 community. The agreement materials separately outline a main-stage speaking opportunity in Florida and a VIP cabana activation in Toronto as part of the sponsorship rights package.

Krown will also relaunch its WEN LAMBO Sweepstakes at the Florida event, featuring the giveaway of a Lamborghini Urus as part of its on-site engagement strategy. In addition, Krown holds the exclusive right as the only company permitted to give away a vehicle at the shows, adding a distinctive experiential element to the partnership. The sponsorship materials reference the WEN LAMBO activation as part of the future opportunity framework surrounding the Florida conference experience.

Blockchain Futurist Conference has built its reputation by highlighting technologies shaping the future of blockchain, digital assets, decentralized finance, and Web3 infrastructure. Through this long-term agreement, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Krown Network's quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem and Qastle Wallet's digital asset security platform in live event environments across two major markets. The original conference draft also framed Krown's role as a major on-site presence in Florida and an active branded participant in Toronto.

“Blockchain Futurist Conference has always focused on showcasing companies building where this industry is going, not where it has already been,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference.“This six-year exclusive partnership with Krown Network reflects a shared view that infrastructure security, long-term resilience, and real-world utility will play an increasingly important role in blockchain adoption. We are pleased to welcome Krown Network and Qastle Wallet as the exclusive quantum blockchain and wallet brands across our Toronto and Florida events.”

Krown Network is a hybrid Proof-of-Stake blockchain ecosystem focused on performance, security, and real-world utility. Qastle Wallet, a flagship product within the Krown ecosystem, is designed to deliver security-focused digital asset management for modern Web3 users. Through the Futurist Conference partnership, both will be showcased through branded experiences, on-site visibility, speaking opportunities, media support, digital placements, and direct engagement with the broader blockchain ecosystem. The event agreement includes title sponsorship rights in Florida, a Toronto cabana presence, badge branding, digital signage, event app placement, media inclusion, and premium on-site positioning across both shows.

“Securing this exclusive six-year position across both Futurist Conference events is strategically important for Krown,” said James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc.“It gives us the ability to establish a long-term presence at two major industry gatherings while clearly defining Krown Network as the exclusive quantum blockchain and Qastle Wallet as the exclusive quantum wallet within the Futurist Conference platform. That kind of continuity matters when building technology intended for the future of digital assets.”

The partnership also creates a framework for additional future activations over the duration of the agreement, including branded experiences and recurring engagement opportunities tied to the conference platform in both markets. The agreement materials specifically note future collaboration opportunities connected to the Florida event and the broader long-term relationship.

For tickets and event information, visit futuristconference.

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is a premier North American Web3 and blockchain event platform known for bringing together founders, developers, investors, enterprises, creators, and community leaders to explore the future of digital assets and emerging technologies. With flagship events in Toronto and Florida, Blockchain Futurist Conference provides a high-energy environment for thought leadership, product discovery, networking, and real-world innovation across the blockchain ecosystem.

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc. is a blockchain infrastructure company developing Krown Network, an ecosystem focused on decentralized finance, digital asset infrastructure, and cross-chain interoperability.

The Krown ecosystem includes a suite of blockchain platforms designed to support digital asset trading, decentralized applications, and secure wallet technology, including the KROWN native token, KrownDEX decentralized exchange, and Qastle Wallet.

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About Qastle Wallet

Qastle Wallet is a digital asset wallet built within the Krown ecosystem and designed with a security-first architecture for modern Web3 users. Developed to support secure self-custody and digital asset management, Qastle Wallet combines usability with advanced security technologies intended to address both current and emerging risks in the digital asset landscape. For more information about Qastle Wallet, go to

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