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Fatal Multi-Car Collision at Nürburgring Leaves One Dead
(MENAFN) A serious accident during qualifying sessions at Germany’s Nürburgring circuit resulted in the death of a Finnish racing driver and left six others injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving seven cars on Saturday.
According to reports from event officials, emergency teams responded quickly after the incident, but they were unable to save the driver, identified as 66-year-old Juha Miettinen. He was extracted from his vehicle and later pronounced dead at the medical centre after resuscitation efforts failed.
Officials also confirmed that six additional drivers sustained injuries in the crash. All of them were transported for medical care and are said to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
The incident is believed to have been triggered by a possible fluid spill on the track. One driver, Mikhail Charoudin, suggested that substances such as fuel, oil, or coolant may have been present, causing multiple cars to lose traction in quick succession during the session.
He noted that several vehicles ahead appeared to lose control unexpectedly, contributing to the chain-reaction collision.
Separately, a prominent racing figure expressed shock upon hearing about the crash, highlighting the seriousness of the situation as investigations into the cause continue.
According to reports from event officials, emergency teams responded quickly after the incident, but they were unable to save the driver, identified as 66-year-old Juha Miettinen. He was extracted from his vehicle and later pronounced dead at the medical centre after resuscitation efforts failed.
Officials also confirmed that six additional drivers sustained injuries in the crash. All of them were transported for medical care and are said to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
The incident is believed to have been triggered by a possible fluid spill on the track. One driver, Mikhail Charoudin, suggested that substances such as fuel, oil, or coolant may have been present, causing multiple cars to lose traction in quick succession during the session.
He noted that several vehicles ahead appeared to lose control unexpectedly, contributing to the chain-reaction collision.
Separately, a prominent racing figure expressed shock upon hearing about the crash, highlighting the seriousness of the situation as investigations into the cause continue.
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