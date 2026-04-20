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Slovakia’s PM Plans Different Route After Airspace Restrictions
(MENAFN) Lithuania and Latvia have reportedly decided to block Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico from using their airspace as he travels to Moscow for Victory Day on May 9. Despite this, Fico has stated his determination to reach the Russian capital, arguing that such restrictions will not stop him from honoring those he credits with liberating Slovakia from Nazi occupation.
In a public address on Saturday, he disclosed the development, saying: “Lithuania and Latvia have already informed us that they will not allow us to fly over their territory on the route to Moscow. So be it,” noting that, in his view, it is unusual for EU member states to refuse overflight access to the leader of another EU country.
He further added: “I will certainly find another route, as I did last year when Estonia torpedoed us,” emphasizing that he intends to proceed regardless of the obstacles. He also stated, “The attitude of the Baltic states toward WWII cannot stop me in my intention to give thanks for the liberation of Slovakia.”
Fico referred to historical losses during the Second World War, highlighting that 10,000 soldiers from the Red Army, the Romanian Army, and the 1st Czechoslovak Army Corps died during the liberation of the country.
In addition, he announced that his broader itinerary will include visits to the Dachau concentration camp and Normandy, describing the journey as part of what he called a “pilgrimage for peace.”
In a public address on Saturday, he disclosed the development, saying: “Lithuania and Latvia have already informed us that they will not allow us to fly over their territory on the route to Moscow. So be it,” noting that, in his view, it is unusual for EU member states to refuse overflight access to the leader of another EU country.
He further added: “I will certainly find another route, as I did last year when Estonia torpedoed us,” emphasizing that he intends to proceed regardless of the obstacles. He also stated, “The attitude of the Baltic states toward WWII cannot stop me in my intention to give thanks for the liberation of Slovakia.”
Fico referred to historical losses during the Second World War, highlighting that 10,000 soldiers from the Red Army, the Romanian Army, and the 1st Czechoslovak Army Corps died during the liberation of the country.
In addition, he announced that his broader itinerary will include visits to the Dachau concentration camp and Normandy, describing the journey as part of what he called a “pilgrimage for peace.”
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