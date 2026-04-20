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Spain Says Israel Replicating Gaza Military Strategy in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Spain's foreign minister leveled a sweeping indictment against Israel on Monday, charging that Tel Aviv is exporting its Gaza military playbook to southern Lebanon while warning that the European Union cannot sustain normal ties with a country engaged in systematic human rights violations.
Jose Manuel Albares, speaking to a public broadcaster, painted a damning picture of Israel's conduct in Lebanon, describing a deliberate campaign of "preventing normal life for Lebanese citizens, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the blatant violation of international law, orders for the forced displacement of the population so they cannot return, as well as attacks by both sides on the UN force in Lebanon."
Taken together, Albares argued, the pattern points to Israel seeking to seize permanent control over territory belonging to a sovereign state — a prospect he characterized as deeply destabilizing.
"This would be very serious for the stability of the Middle East and for Israel's own security," the minister cautioned, warning further that Israel "is leading the Middle East toward a perpetual war."
Albares used the moment to amplify Madrid's push for the EU to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel — a position he intends to press forcefully at Tuesday's gathering of EU foreign ministers.
"Israel has to understand that it cannot have a normal relationship when human rights are being flagrantly violated," he said.
Spain Rules Out Hormuz Military Role
On the widening regional crisis, Albares drew a firm red line over Spain's potential involvement in any military operation near the Strait of Hormuz, where an uneasy ceasefire between Iran, the U.S., and Israel has done little to dispel underlying tensions.
"We are not going to take part in any military operation in the strait," he stated flatly, reaffirming Madrid's preference for diplomatic over military instruments.
His remarks come days after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK and France would spearhead a "peaceful and defensive" multinational mission to secure the waterway once active hostilities subside.
Albares acknowledged the need to protect the strait but insisted that any oversight mechanism must be anchored in the United Nations — not driven by individual military coalitions. He called for the corridor to be restored as "a free, safe and open passage for all vessels without discrimination."
The minister also directed pointed words at Tehran, urging Iran to engage in the upcoming peace negotiations in Pakistan as the best available path to de-escalation — warning that rising U.S.-Iran military tensions risk spiraling beyond anyone's control.
Jose Manuel Albares, speaking to a public broadcaster, painted a damning picture of Israel's conduct in Lebanon, describing a deliberate campaign of "preventing normal life for Lebanese citizens, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the blatant violation of international law, orders for the forced displacement of the population so they cannot return, as well as attacks by both sides on the UN force in Lebanon."
Taken together, Albares argued, the pattern points to Israel seeking to seize permanent control over territory belonging to a sovereign state — a prospect he characterized as deeply destabilizing.
"This would be very serious for the stability of the Middle East and for Israel's own security," the minister cautioned, warning further that Israel "is leading the Middle East toward a perpetual war."
Albares used the moment to amplify Madrid's push for the EU to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel — a position he intends to press forcefully at Tuesday's gathering of EU foreign ministers.
"Israel has to understand that it cannot have a normal relationship when human rights are being flagrantly violated," he said.
Spain Rules Out Hormuz Military Role
On the widening regional crisis, Albares drew a firm red line over Spain's potential involvement in any military operation near the Strait of Hormuz, where an uneasy ceasefire between Iran, the U.S., and Israel has done little to dispel underlying tensions.
"We are not going to take part in any military operation in the strait," he stated flatly, reaffirming Madrid's preference for diplomatic over military instruments.
His remarks come days after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK and France would spearhead a "peaceful and defensive" multinational mission to secure the waterway once active hostilities subside.
Albares acknowledged the need to protect the strait but insisted that any oversight mechanism must be anchored in the United Nations — not driven by individual military coalitions. He called for the corridor to be restored as "a free, safe and open passage for all vessels without discrimination."
The minister also directed pointed words at Tehran, urging Iran to engage in the upcoming peace negotiations in Pakistan as the best available path to de-escalation — warning that rising U.S.-Iran military tensions risk spiraling beyond anyone's control.
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