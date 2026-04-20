Career Focused Learning For A Changing World

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

City University Qatar (CUQ) continues to strengthen its role as a career focused university in Qatar, delivering UK degree programmes in its state of the art campus in Lusail. With a clear focus on academic quality, practical learning, and strong student support, the university helps learners build capability, confidence, and a path to success. From the first day, the City University Qatar experience is designed around outcomes. Students are supported to learn with purpose, develop professional skills, and graduate with the readiness needed for today's competitive job market. With a diverse campus community and a strong emphasis on student development, City University Qatar supports both academic progress and personal growth, preparing students to contribute with confidence in a world that is constantly evolving.

What Sets CUQ Apart

City University Qatar combines internationally recognised UK qualifications with a learning model designed for real life. Teaching connects classroom learning to application, and students benefit from a campus structure that supports progress at every stage.

Key strengths include:

. UK degrees delivered in Qatar through the academic partnership with Ulster University

. Career-focused programmes aligned with market needs and modern skill requirements

. A multicultural campus environment, student support, and hands on learning

. Strong career support including academic advising, wellbeing support, and student services

. A welcoming and active campus environment that strengthens confidence and belonging

CUQ and BEIN announce strategic partnership

City University Qatar and beIN MEDIA GROUP, 'beIN' have formed a strategic partnership to advance talent development, strengthen academic-industry collaboration, and drive innovation across the region. The agreement was signed at City University Qatar's Lusail campus by Mr. Hamad Ibrahim Al-Naimi Al-Shaikh, beIN's Director of MENA HR, and Mr. Nasser Hassan Al-Naimi, Vice-Chairman at Artan Holding, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

The partnership connects education with real-world industry needs and will support talent development through internships, mentorship, and recruitment opportunities for students, graduates, and alumni. Representatives from both organisations will oversee implementation and conduct regular reviews to ensure continued alignment with strategic goals.

Build Your Future with a UK Degree

School of Business & Management

MBA (Master of Business Administration)

MBA - Women Leadership

MSc Marketing

BSc (Hons) Business Studies

BSc (Hons) Global Business with Computing

BSc (Hons) Global Business with Data Analytics

School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Built Environment

BSc (Hons) Computer Science

BEng (Hons) Artificial Intelligence

BEng (Hons) Biomedical Engineering

BEng (Hons) Electronic Engineering

BA (Hons) Architecture

MSc Artificial Intelligence

School of Arts, Humanities and Health Sciences

BSc in Psychology

Bachelor of Law LLB

BSc in Game Design and Development

Master in Education Management

Master International Law LLM and ADR

Higher National Diploma – BTEC

BTEC HND in Business (English)

BTEC HND in Business (Arabic)

BTEC HND in Computing with Cybersecurity

Earn a UK degree in Qatar

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September intake 2026

