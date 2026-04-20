Career Focused Learning For A Changing World
City University Qatar (CUQ) continues to strengthen its role as a career focused university in Qatar, delivering UK degree programmes in its state of the art campus in Lusail. With a clear focus on academic quality, practical learning, and strong student support, the university helps learners build capability, confidence, and a path to success. From the first day, the City University Qatar experience is designed around outcomes. Students are supported to learn with purpose, develop professional skills, and graduate with the readiness needed for today's competitive job market. With a diverse campus community and a strong emphasis on student development, City University Qatar supports both academic progress and personal growth, preparing students to contribute with confidence in a world that is constantly evolving.
What Sets CUQ Apart
City University Qatar combines internationally recognised UK qualifications with a learning model designed for real life. Teaching connects classroom learning to application, and students benefit from a campus structure that supports progress at every stage.
Key strengths include:
. UK degrees delivered in Qatar through the academic partnership with Ulster University
. Career-focused programmes aligned with market needs and modern skill requirements
. A multicultural campus environment, student support, and hands on learning
. Strong career support including academic advising, wellbeing support, and student services
. A welcoming and active campus environment that strengthens confidence and belonging
CUQ and BEIN announce strategic partnership
City University Qatar and beIN MEDIA GROUP, 'beIN' have formed a strategic partnership to advance talent development, strengthen academic-industry collaboration, and drive innovation across the region. The agreement was signed at City University Qatar's Lusail campus by Mr. Hamad Ibrahim Al-Naimi Al-Shaikh, beIN's Director of MENA HR, and Mr. Nasser Hassan Al-Naimi, Vice-Chairman at Artan Holding, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.
The partnership connects education with real-world industry needs and will support talent development through internships, mentorship, and recruitment opportunities for students, graduates, and alumni. Representatives from both organisations will oversee implementation and conduct regular reviews to ensure continued alignment with strategic goals.
Build Your Future with a UK Degree
School of Business & Management
MBA (Master of Business Administration)
MBA - Women Leadership
MSc Marketing
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School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Built Environment
BSc (Hons) Computer Science
BEng (Hons) Artificial Intelligence
BEng (Hons) Biomedical Engineering
BEng (Hons) Electronic Engineering
BA (Hons) Architecture
MSc Artificial Intelligence
School of Arts, Humanities and Health Sciences
BSc in Psychology
Bachelor of Law LLB
BSc in Game Design and Development
Master in Education Management
Master International Law LLM and ADR
Higher National Diploma – BTEC
BTEC HND in Business (English)
BTEC HND in Business (Arabic)
BTEC HND in Computing with Cybersecurity
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September intake 2026
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