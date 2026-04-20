Temporary Overnight Closure On Zekreet Street In Izghawa Until May 9

Doha,Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced a temporary full closure on part of Zekreet Street in the Izghawa area.

The closure applies to traffic heading towards Izghawa Street and is part of scheduled road maintenance.

In a social media post, it stated that the closure will take effect from Monday, April 20, 2026, up to Sunday, May 9, 2026, from 2am to 5pm daily, to implement asphalt reinstatement works as part of routine road maintenance.





It further urged road users to adhere to the speed limits, use all available diversion routes and consider rerouting through nearby streets and alternative roads to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.