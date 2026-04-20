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Technostruct Group Leads BIM Placement Drive At Aryabhatt Institute Of Technology In Collaboration With DSEU,
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 20, 2026 - TechnoStruct Group India's leading BIM consultant, has conducted a BIM-focused placement drive at Aryabhatt Institute of Technology, in collaboration with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The initiative brought together aspiring engineering students and industry experts, creating a platform to connect trained BIM talent with emerging opportunities in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector.
The placement drive is aimed at building awareness around Building Information Modelling (BIM) as a future-ready skillset and is a talent development and upskilling initiative that aligns with national priorities such as NITI Aayog's skilling push and the broader vision of Make in India and Build in India. It reflects a shift in focus from low-cost labour positioning to cultivating a workforce equipped with high-value, technology-driven capabilities, enabling Indian youth to participate meaningfully in global infrastructure development.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr Ravinder Jhorar, TPO, DSEU, said:“Our collaboration with TechnoStruct reflects our commitment at DSEU to ensure that students go beyond academic learning and gain meaningful, real-world industry exposure. We are focused on enabling access to the right opportunities, where students can build practical skills and transition into high-quality roles within leading organisations. Collaborations like this with TechnoStruct play a crucial role in connecting our students with emerging domains like BIM, strengthening both their employability and long-term career growth.”
Rohith Harish, Head of Global Operations, TechnoStruct Group, added:“At TechnoStruct, our focus is on developing a globally competitive talent pool equipped with advanced digital engineering skills. This placement drive is a step towards creating industry-ready professionals who can contribute to complex infrastructure projects in the AEC Industry. We strongly believe that BIM will play a central role in shaping the future of construction, and our goal is to position Indian talent at the forefront of this transformation.”
Dr Ankit Katiyar, BIM Coordinator & Mentor, TechnoStruct Group, noted:“BIM is a collaborative process that demands both technical understanding and practical application. Through initiatives like this, we are able to mentor students in real-world project workflows, enabling them to transition seamlessly from academic learning to professional environments. This hands-on exposure significantly enhances their confidence and employability.”
Anushmi Tripathy, Brand Manager, TechnoStruct Group, shared:“This initiative represents a larger vision of building awareness around emerging technologies and positioning BIM as a mainstream career pathway. By engaging directly with students and institutions, we aim to inspire the next generation to move towards high-skill, high-impact roles within the AEC ecosystem. It is equally about shaping perception as it is about enabling opportunity.”
The BIM placement drive was designed with the objective of enhancing student employability by equipping them with in-demand digital construction skills and connecting them with industry pathways. DSEU reinforced this initiative by actively fostering industry-academia convergence and facilitating access to structured, outcome-driven training aligned with market needs. As India continues to accelerate its infrastructure and urban development initiatives, BIM is emerging as a critical capability that supports efficient planning, coordination, and execution across complex projects, making such initiatives increasingly relevant to the nation's growth trajectory.
One of the landmark projects in TechnoStruct's global portfolio includes its contribution to the Google Bay View Campus, Google's first ground-up campus designed to redefine the future of sustainable workplaces. Spread across approximately 1.1 million square feet, the campus integrates cutting-edge design with advanced sustainability features, including all-electric operations, a large-scale geothermal system, and water-positive infrastructure. Google's vision for the project emphasised innovation, collaboration, and environmental responsibility, with flexible, human-centric workspaces built across a 42-acre site. TechnoStruct's involvement in such complex, globally recognised developments highlights its expertise in leveraging BIM and digital engineering to support precision, coordination, and efficiency in large-scale infrastructure projects.
About TechnoStruct
Headquartered in California, USA, TechnoStruct LLC is a licensed design engineering firm specialising in Building Information Modelling (BIM), Virtual Design & Construction (VDC), and digital engineering solutions for global Architectural, Engineering, and Construction projects. Its solutions enhance coordination, improve decision-making, and streamline execution across complex developments. With cross-sector expertise and participation in high-profile projects-including the Google Bayview Campus, Apple Headquarters, and SFO International Airport Extension-TechnoStruct continues to strengthen its footprint in the American design and construction industry.
The placement drive is aimed at building awareness around Building Information Modelling (BIM) as a future-ready skillset and is a talent development and upskilling initiative that aligns with national priorities such as NITI Aayog's skilling push and the broader vision of Make in India and Build in India. It reflects a shift in focus from low-cost labour positioning to cultivating a workforce equipped with high-value, technology-driven capabilities, enabling Indian youth to participate meaningfully in global infrastructure development.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr Ravinder Jhorar, TPO, DSEU, said:“Our collaboration with TechnoStruct reflects our commitment at DSEU to ensure that students go beyond academic learning and gain meaningful, real-world industry exposure. We are focused on enabling access to the right opportunities, where students can build practical skills and transition into high-quality roles within leading organisations. Collaborations like this with TechnoStruct play a crucial role in connecting our students with emerging domains like BIM, strengthening both their employability and long-term career growth.”
Rohith Harish, Head of Global Operations, TechnoStruct Group, added:“At TechnoStruct, our focus is on developing a globally competitive talent pool equipped with advanced digital engineering skills. This placement drive is a step towards creating industry-ready professionals who can contribute to complex infrastructure projects in the AEC Industry. We strongly believe that BIM will play a central role in shaping the future of construction, and our goal is to position Indian talent at the forefront of this transformation.”
Dr Ankit Katiyar, BIM Coordinator & Mentor, TechnoStruct Group, noted:“BIM is a collaborative process that demands both technical understanding and practical application. Through initiatives like this, we are able to mentor students in real-world project workflows, enabling them to transition seamlessly from academic learning to professional environments. This hands-on exposure significantly enhances their confidence and employability.”
Anushmi Tripathy, Brand Manager, TechnoStruct Group, shared:“This initiative represents a larger vision of building awareness around emerging technologies and positioning BIM as a mainstream career pathway. By engaging directly with students and institutions, we aim to inspire the next generation to move towards high-skill, high-impact roles within the AEC ecosystem. It is equally about shaping perception as it is about enabling opportunity.”
The BIM placement drive was designed with the objective of enhancing student employability by equipping them with in-demand digital construction skills and connecting them with industry pathways. DSEU reinforced this initiative by actively fostering industry-academia convergence and facilitating access to structured, outcome-driven training aligned with market needs. As India continues to accelerate its infrastructure and urban development initiatives, BIM is emerging as a critical capability that supports efficient planning, coordination, and execution across complex projects, making such initiatives increasingly relevant to the nation's growth trajectory.
One of the landmark projects in TechnoStruct's global portfolio includes its contribution to the Google Bay View Campus, Google's first ground-up campus designed to redefine the future of sustainable workplaces. Spread across approximately 1.1 million square feet, the campus integrates cutting-edge design with advanced sustainability features, including all-electric operations, a large-scale geothermal system, and water-positive infrastructure. Google's vision for the project emphasised innovation, collaboration, and environmental responsibility, with flexible, human-centric workspaces built across a 42-acre site. TechnoStruct's involvement in such complex, globally recognised developments highlights its expertise in leveraging BIM and digital engineering to support precision, coordination, and efficiency in large-scale infrastructure projects.
About TechnoStruct
Headquartered in California, USA, TechnoStruct LLC is a licensed design engineering firm specialising in Building Information Modelling (BIM), Virtual Design & Construction (VDC), and digital engineering solutions for global Architectural, Engineering, and Construction projects. Its solutions enhance coordination, improve decision-making, and streamline execution across complex developments. With cross-sector expertise and participation in high-profile projects-including the Google Bayview Campus, Apple Headquarters, and SFO International Airport Extension-TechnoStruct continues to strengthen its footprint in the American design and construction industry.
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