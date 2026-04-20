Jordan, Finland Discuss Stronger Ties, Regional Stability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez received President of Finland Alexander Stubb during his visit on Monday to the Senate, as part of the Finnish president's official visit to the Kingdom.During the meeting, Fayez stressed the depth of bilateral ties between the two countries, which have developed steadily over more than 60 years and are marked by strong friendship, mutual respect, cooperation, and coordination on issues of shared interest, particularly regional matters.He said His Majesty King Abdullah II is keen to strengthen bilateral relations across political, economic, and investment fields and to promote joint investment projects, based on the shared values uniting the two countries, including social cohesion, democratic values, social justice, and sustained efforts to achieve progress, prosperity, and economic stability.Fayez said bilateral relations had seen notable progress and cooperation following His Majesty's visit to Finland in 2006, adding that there are opportunities to build partnerships in education, technology, and cybersecurity, especially given Finland's advanced standing in these sectors.He added that such cooperation could open broad prospects for a comprehensive future partnership in education reform programs, teacher training, curriculum modernization, digital and vocational education, renewable energy, and healthcare. He also underlined the importance of strengthening parliamentary diplomacy through exchange visits, expertise-sharing, and the establishment of bilateral parliamentary committees to discuss issues of common interest and coordinate positions in international parliamentary forums.Fayez said Jordan considers Finland an important partner within the framework of the European Union, making joint cooperation stronger under the EU-Jordan strategic partnership, particularly in investment, trade, development projects, smart agriculture, and tourism.He also outlined the main challenges facing Jordan and the current situation in the region, saying that despite the crises and political conflicts surrounding it, Jordan has demonstrated political and security resilience, but continues to face economic challenges as a result of conflicts in the region, the repercussions of the Iranian-American-Israeli war, and the continuation of Israel's aggressive and expansionist policies.Fayez noted that His Majesty the King has been undertaking sustained and intensive efforts to resolve the region's current crises through political and diplomatic channels, consistently stressing the need for a political horizon that would enable a resolution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution as the only path to ending the region's conflicts.He added that His Majesty has called on the international community to stop any Israeli attempts to exploit regional conditions as a pretext to impose a new reality in Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank, warning that such actions undermine peace prospects and threaten to push the region into an endless conflict.On the Iranian-American-Israeli war and its implications for regional security and stability, Fayez said any expansion of the war and conflict would lead to further chaos and destruction in the region.He added that Jordan rejects Iranian attacks on Jordan and the Arab Gulf states, and said His Majesty has called for an end to the war and for efforts to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation that would help restore security, stability, and peace for all.Fayez also praised Finland's support for His Majesty's efforts to bring peace and stability to the region and to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions. He also commended Finland's consistent calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the protection of civilians.For his part, the Finnish president expressed pride in and appreciation for the efforts led by His Majesty the King to enhance security and stability in the region and prevent regional escalation, stressing that Jordan is an important pillar of stability in the region. He also highlighted the similarity between Finland's and Jordan's regional roles in pursuing stability and reliance on dialogue.He pointed to the importance of advancing Jordanian-Finnish relations, noting that there are many areas of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in mining and technology.He said his visit to the Kingdom is aimed at elevating existing ties between the two friendly countries and broadening their scope.Regarding the current regional situation, the Finnish president said the two-state solution is the only possible path to restoring security and stability in the region, stressing Finland's commitment to continued coordination with Jordan to help resolve regional crises through political and diplomatic frameworks.